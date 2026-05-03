BYD's upcoming hyperconvertible zooms from 0-60 mph in under 2 seconds

As if it wasn't already running enough laps around its competition in the electric-vehicle (EV) world, BYD's now building a hypercar for drop-top aficionados.

The Denza Z, which was recently shown off at the Beijing Auto Show, is a thing of beauty – but it's also an absolute beast. Sporting a 1,000+ hp tri-motor electric powertrain, it's said to be capable of dashing from 0-60 mph (0-100 km/h) in less than two seconds. That's Rimac Nevera territory, folks.

This four-seater with a retractable fabric soft-top will get carbon fiber seats and bits across the body to keep its weight low. It'll also feature the DiSus-M intelligent suspension system that can adjust itself based on road conditions, with responses occurring in less than 10 milliseconds. That should make for greater stability when you're blasting through corners. It's similar to the setup on the mind-boggling Yangwang U9 performance supercar we've seen a lot of over the last year.

The Z is powered by a monstrous electric powertrain that's good for a 0-60 mph time of less than 2 seconds BYD

Speaking of the U9, Auto Express noted this one's set to get a few enthusiast features from that model, including drifting and ‘tank turning.’

The Z will come with BYD's recently developed Blade battery and support 1,500-kW Flash Charging 2.0 to fully recharge in less than 10 minutes. The company hasn't confirmed details, but we expect this one will manage a WLTP driving range of 372 miles (599 km), the same as the Denza Z9 GT sedan that sports a 122.4-kWh battery and is available in Europe. Those ultra-fast chargers will roll out across Europe shortly, with some 200-300 of them slated to be installed across the UK this year.

The drop-top configuration suits the Z with its vibrant interiors BYD

I'm getting some Porsche 718 Boxster vibes from the Z's styling, with its angular front end and elongated headlights. The large scoop on the hood acts as an air duct for boosting downforce when you're flooring it. Hard-top coupe and track variants will also arrive soon.

The Denza Z serves up sophisticated, classic good looks courtesy of designer Wolfgang Josef Egger, who's fashioned Alfa Romeo and Audi vehicles BYD

We're still waiting on more details including what it'll cost. Expect it to come in above the Z9 GT's €115,000 (US$134,500) asking price.

It's going to debut in Europe, and it's currently being put through its paces on the Nürburgring track before its global launch at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK this July. This is the kind of car that would be a treat to see stateside – and likely one that will have American automakers shaking in their boots.

Source: BYD