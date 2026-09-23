© 2026 New Atlas
Automotive

Tesla Model 3 killer charges from 10 to 97% in just 9 minutes

By Utkarsh Sood
September 22, 2026
Tesla Model 3 killer charges from 10 to 97% in just 9 minutes
The Formula S undercuts the Tesla Model 3 by around $7K in China
The Formula S undercuts the Tesla Model 3 by around $7K in China
View 6 Images
The Formula S undercuts the Tesla Model 3 by around $7K in China
1/6
The Formula S undercuts the Tesla Model 3 by around $7K in China
The Formula S comes with BYD's Blade Battery and Flash Charging system
2/6
The Formula S comes with BYD's Blade Battery and Flash Charging system
The base trim of the Formula S produces a peak power of 328 hp that rises to 657 hp on the top trim
3/6
The base trim of the Formula S produces a peak power of 328 hp that rises to 657 hp on the top trim
The Formula S is China-only as of now
4/6
The Formula S is China-only as of now
A 26-inch AR head-up display, zero-gravity front seats, and a 1.8-gallon (6.9-liter) smart refrigerator are offered in the cabin
5/6
A 26-inch AR head-up display, zero-gravity front seats, and a 1.8-gallon (6.9-liter) smart refrigerator are offered in the cabin
It's priced between CN¥189,900 and CN¥239,900 in China (around US$28,000 to US$35,800 in direct conversion)
6/6
It's priced between CN¥189,900 and CN¥239,900 in China (around US$28,000 to US$35,800 in direct conversion)
View gallery - 6 images

When we last covered an FCB (short for Fang Cheng Bao) car, it was the 1,430-mile (2.300-km) PHEV SUV crossover. And that was just last month. Now, FCB has launched its very first sedan in the form of the Formula S. And it’s coming for the Tesla Model 3.

FCB is currently a China-only brand, and the Formula S is strictly China-only at the time of writing. So why is it coming for the Model 3? Simple: China remains Tesla’s most important international market.

Having established that, let’s take a look at what the sedan offers. The Formula S comes in a total of nine variants: five sedans and four GT models. And considering FCB is a BYD sub-brand, all of these trims come equipped with BYD’s Blade Batteries and Flash Charging system. That same tech is claimed to charge the battery from 10 to 70% in just around five minutes. And 10 to 90% in about nine minutes.

The standard, base-trim Formula S comes with a 76.744-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) Blade Battery that offers a CLTC range of up to 453 miles (730 km). All the rest of the variants feature a larger 92.093-kWh battery.

The Formula S comes with BYD's Blade Battery and Flash Charging system
The Formula S comes with BYD's Blade Battery and Flash Charging system

The long-distance trim offers a range of up to 559 miles (900 km). Meanwhile, the Formula S all-wheel drive offers around 466 miles (750 km) of CLTC range. Finishing the lineup are the GT variants – the RWD trim coming with a CLTC range of up to 528 miles (850 km) and the AWD GT offering 453 miles (730 km).

As for power, the rear-wheel-drive Formula S variants deliver peak power of 329 hp or 402 hp, while the rear-wheel-drive Formula S GT produces 402 hp. Meanwhile, the all-wheel-drive trims offer a combined output of 657 hp.

It also comes equipped with the LiDAR-equipped God's Eye B driver-assistance system, which supports automated parking and urban and highway navigation aid. Crazy, right?

What’s even crazier is that people can choose between DiSus-A and DiSus-M trims. DiSus-A (Intelligent Air Body Control System) uses air springs instead of traditional coil springs. This system basically helps raise or lower the vehicle body by up to 5.9 inches (150 mm) for ground clearance or easy entry.

The base trim of the Formula S produces a peak power of 328 hp that rises to 657 hp on the top trim
The base trim of the Formula S produces a peak power of 328 hp that rises to 657 hp on the top trim

Meanwhile, the DiSus-M (Magnetorheological Fluid Damping System) uses magnetorheological (MR) fluid dampers instead of air chambers. While it doesn’t change the vehicle's physical ride height, it mainly improves the vehicle's response to the environment, thanks to a reaction time of merely milliseconds.

The Formula S is 199.2 inches (5,060 mm) long, 77.4 inches (1,967 mm) wide, and 58.4 inches (1,483 mm) tall. That means it’s noticeably bigger than the Tesla Model 3. Meanwhile, the GT comes with a length of 197.8 inches (5,025 mm). Clearly, it’s no compact sedan – it's actually the same size as European executive saloons.

In true BYD fashion, the cabin comes decked out in all the bells and whistles. A 26-inch augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD), integrated sports seats, front passenger seats with zero-gravity capabilities, circular ambient lighting with 128 color selections, and a 1.8-gallon (6.9-liter) smart refrigerator.

Pricing is where things get interesting. In its home market, the Formula S actually ends up undercutting the Tesla Model 3 by as much as US$7,000.

A 26-inch AR head-up display, zero-gravity front seats, and a 1.8-gallon (6.9-liter) smart refrigerator are offered in the cabin
A 26-inch AR head-up display, zero-gravity front seats, and a 1.8-gallon (6.9-liter) smart refrigerator are offered in the cabin

The Formula S ranges between CN¥189,900 and CN¥239,900, depending on the trim. That’s around US$28,000 to US$35,400 in direct conversion. The Model 3, meanwhile, starts at CN¥235,500. That’s around US$35,000.

Of course, that’s just the Chinese market, but here’s the bigger picture: Chinese automakers have been closing the gap between mass-market cost and supercar-grade tech for a long time now.

On the Formula S, it’s tech like the atrociously fast charging and the magnetorheological suspension, for instance, which used to come as a $10,000 extra on a $200,000 Ferrari, that makes the difference. You already get it … as standard … on a $30k sedan.

So it’s not just Tesla that BYD is coming for. It’s literally every other carmaker. And come it will. For BYD has already started selling Fang Cheng Bao cars outside of China.

The Formula S is China-only as of now
The Formula S is China-only as of now

The Ti 7 was recently introduced as the BYD Ti7 in the UK and Europe. And as per reports, the Formula S is also set to be offered in foreign markets under the Denza brand as well.

Buyers may soon question why anyone needs to pay six figures for a luxury EV.

Source: Fang Cheng Bao

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

AutomotiveBYDElectric VehiclesTesla MotorsTesla Model 3Sedan
No comments
Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Stepping inside the luxurious Great Tang SUV
Automotive
BYD's $35,500 flagship SUV breaks major record ahead of export west
Everybody wants an SUV these days, and boy, are they expensive. Well, BYD just flipped the switch to all that. The Great Tang has just managed to secure a record of more than 150,000 preorders!
So long, Polestar
Automotive
US blocks Polestar’s future sales over China-linked car tech
The tides can often change very quickly in the automotive world. That’s exactly what has happened with Polestar, which has just been banned from selling its cars in the US market by the country’s Commerce Department.
The Escort is reborn as limited-edition manual sports car
Automotive
Ford Escort back as limited-edition 326-hp modern-retro sports car
Who would have ever imagined we’d live to see a day where a Ford Escort would boast a better power-to-weight ratio than a Porsche 911? A proper working-class car turned into a sexy rear-wheel-drive, sub-2,000-lb, manual sports car that revs to 10,000 rpm!
Nissan’s Euro-spec Qashqai e-Power did 1,230 miles without a single plug-in recharge
Automotive
Nissan hits triple-digit fuel economy during record-smashing run
Nissan has set a new economy record, driving a Qashqai e-Power 1,230 miles across Colombia on one tank. Its special hybrid system uses a gasoline engine only to charge the batteries, offering EV-style driving without ever plugging in.
The Electra L7 also comes with a "tri-zone" climate control system
Automotive
Buick's $25K electric car will remain unavailable to many eager buyers
While much of Chevrolet's lineup continues to chase higher price points in North America, GM’s Buick has launched its sleek, tech-laden Electra L7 sedan in China for around US$25,000 – exactly the kind of value-packed EV many US buyers have been begging for.
Is Tesla teasing cold gas thrusters on its Roadster with this illustration?
Automotive
Everything about the forthcoming Tesla Roadster is utterly delusional
When it was first revealed in 2017, the Tesla Roadster 2.0 seemed completely ridiculous. A four-seater convertible that'd go from 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds with a 200-kWh battery in tow. It's now set to be unveiled soon – with the ability to fly.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!