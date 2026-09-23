When we last covered an FCB (short for Fang Cheng Bao) car, it was the 1,430-mile (2.300-km) PHEV SUV crossover. And that was just last month. Now, FCB has launched its very first sedan in the form of the Formula S. And it’s coming for the Tesla Model 3.

FCB is currently a China-only brand, and the Formula S is strictly China-only at the time of writing. So why is it coming for the Model 3? Simple: China remains Tesla’s most important international market.

Having established that, let’s take a look at what the sedan offers. The Formula S comes in a total of nine variants: five sedans and four GT models. And considering FCB is a BYD sub-brand, all of these trims come equipped with BYD’s Blade Batteries and Flash Charging system. That same tech is claimed to charge the battery from 10 to 70% in just around five minutes. And 10 to 90% in about nine minutes.

The standard, base-trim Formula S comes with a 76.744-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) Blade Battery that offers a CLTC range of up to 453 miles (730 km). All the rest of the variants feature a larger 92.093-kWh battery.

The Formula S comes with BYD's Blade Battery and Flash Charging system Fang Cheng Bao

The long-distance trim offers a range of up to 559 miles (900 km). Meanwhile, the Formula S all-wheel drive offers around 466 miles (750 km) of CLTC range. Finishing the lineup are the GT variants – the RWD trim coming with a CLTC range of up to 528 miles (850 km) and the AWD GT offering 453 miles (730 km).

As for power, the rear-wheel-drive Formula S variants deliver peak power of 329 hp or 402 hp, while the rear-wheel-drive Formula S GT produces 402 hp. Meanwhile, the all-wheel-drive trims offer a combined output of 657 hp.

It also comes equipped with the LiDAR-equipped God's Eye B driver-assistance system, which supports automated parking and urban and highway navigation aid. Crazy, right?

What’s even crazier is that people can choose between DiSus-A and DiSus-M trims. DiSus-A (Intelligent Air Body Control System) uses air springs instead of traditional coil springs. This system basically helps raise or lower the vehicle body by up to 5.9 inches (150 mm) for ground clearance or easy entry.

The base trim of the Formula S produces a peak power of 328 hp that rises to 657 hp on the top trim Fang Cheng Bao

Meanwhile, the DiSus-M (Magnetorheological Fluid Damping System) uses magnetorheological (MR) fluid dampers instead of air chambers. While it doesn’t change the vehicle's physical ride height, it mainly improves the vehicle's response to the environment, thanks to a reaction time of merely milliseconds.

The Formula S is 199.2 inches (5,060 mm) long, 77.4 inches (1,967 mm) wide, and 58.4 inches (1,483 mm) tall. That means it’s noticeably bigger than the Tesla Model 3. Meanwhile, the GT comes with a length of 197.8 inches (5,025 mm). Clearly, it’s no compact sedan – it's actually the same size as European executive saloons.

In true BYD fashion, the cabin comes decked out in all the bells and whistles. A 26-inch augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD), integrated sports seats, front passenger seats with zero-gravity capabilities, circular ambient lighting with 128 color selections, and a 1.8-gallon (6.9-liter) smart refrigerator.

Pricing is where things get interesting. In its home market, the Formula S actually ends up undercutting the Tesla Model 3 by as much as US$7,000.

A 26-inch AR head-up display, zero-gravity front seats, and a 1.8-gallon (6.9-liter) smart refrigerator are offered in the cabin Fang Cheng Bao

The Formula S ranges between CN¥189,900 and CN¥239,900, depending on the trim. That’s around US$28,000 to US$35,400 in direct conversion. The Model 3, meanwhile, starts at CN¥235,500. That’s around US$35,000.

Of course, that’s just the Chinese market, but here’s the bigger picture: Chinese automakers have been closing the gap between mass-market cost and supercar-grade tech for a long time now.

On the Formula S, it’s tech like the atrociously fast charging and the magnetorheological suspension, for instance, which used to come as a $10,000 extra on a $200,000 Ferrari, that makes the difference. You already get it … as standard … on a $30k sedan.

So it’s not just Tesla that BYD is coming for. It’s literally every other carmaker. And come it will. For BYD has already started selling Fang Cheng Bao cars outside of China.

The Formula S is China-only as of now Fang Cheng Bao

The Ti 7 was recently introduced as the BYD Ti7 in the UK and Europe. And as per reports, the Formula S is also set to be offered in foreign markets under the Denza brand as well.

Buyers may soon question why anyone needs to pay six figures for a luxury EV.

Source: Fang Cheng Bao