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Automotive

Adorable retro EV concept takes the battle to cheap Chinese rivals

By Simon Heptinstall
October 12, 2026
Adorable retro EV concept takes the battle to cheap Chinese rivals
The exterior is bright orange but full of retro design cues harking back to the original iconic 2CV
The exterior is bright orange but full of retro design cues harking back to the original iconic 2CV
View 8 Images
The exterior is bright orange but full of retro design cues harking back to the original iconic 2CV
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The exterior is bright orange but full of retro design cues harking back to the original iconic 2CV
There’s a cute familiarity about the ultra-light 2 CV Concept EV – and a head-turning low price too
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There’s a cute familiarity about the ultra-light 2 CV Concept EV – and a head-turning low price too
Big flared wheel arches are part of the retro styling although the big 19-inch wheels are unlikely to make it to any future production versions
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Big flared wheel arches are part of the retro styling although the big 19-inch wheels are unlikely to make it to any future production versions
With a maximum range under 100 miles the 2 CV is likely to have limited appeal out of European urban canters
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With a maximum range under 100 miles the 2 CV is likely to have limited appeal out of European urban canters
The 2 CV Concept is full of quirky retro minimalism, from fabric door pulls to all the controls on the steering column
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The 2 CV Concept is full of quirky retro minimalism, from fabric door pulls to all the controls on the steering column
The tubular frame seats can be easily taken out to use for roadside picnics
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The tubular frame seats can be easily taken out to use for roadside picnics
The quirky retro styling of the Citroen 2 CV Concept is partly cost-saving design and partly cutesy marketing
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The quirky retro styling of the Citroen 2 CV Concept is partly cost-saving design and partly cutesy marketing
The Citroen concept even has a portable basket and detachable Bluetooth radio
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The Citroen concept even has a portable basket and detachable Bluetooth radio
View gallery - 8 images

One of motor history’s most revered icons was radically reborn this week… as a minimalist EV.

The Citroen 2 CV Concept, unveiled at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, resurrects a famous 90-year-old design to create an minimalist ultra-affordable electric car.

The new 2 CV is aimed at overturning the trend toward heavier, complex crossovers and is already slated for a 2028 market launch with a head-turning target starting price of just €15,000 (roughly US$16,400).

Time 2 meet again.

Slotting between the microscopic Ami quadricycle and e-C3 supermini, Citroen says this European-built concept is already close to a production car. Like the original depression-era 2CV that had a single headlamp and fold-down windows, the new car showcases some extreme cost-cutting design.

The core detail is that the 2 CV Concept has a curb weight of under a metric ton (2,204 lb), remarkably low for a modern electric vehicle (EV). It’s around 50% lighter than Citroen’s own e-C3 or Honda’s e city car. Crucially, this low weight means it needs less battery power.

The car measures just 3.76 m (148 in) long, even shorter than the original. According to design lead Antoine Gaillot-Drevon, costs have been slashed by using flat steel panels and glass. Front and rear bumpers can be easily detached from bodywork to allow cheap replacement after low-speed dents. The rear tailgate skips the paintshop; its black finish is directly injected into the composite during molding.

With a maximum range under 100 miles the 2 CV is likely to have limited appeal out of European urban canters
With a maximum range under 100 miles the 2 CV is likely to have limited appeal out of European urban canters

The concept is painted a vibrant orange-red and packed with retro-chic details: high flared wheel arches, rounded LED headlight pods and a manual, roll-back fabric sunroof that honors the original 2CV’s "four wheels under an umbrella" ethos.

Inside, the cabin is about bare functionalism. There is no traditional dashboard as the steering wheel and simple instrument cluster are mounted on the steering column, along with a basic 8-inch touchscreen. Quirky touches include plaid upholstery, fabric door-pull straps and a removable storage basket 3D-printed from bio-plastic and wood. A dash mounted radio/speaker unit doubles as a detachable Bluetooth speaker. Tubular-frame seats can be completely unlatched and removed for picnics.

The quirky retro styling of the Citroen 2 CV Concept is partly cost-saving design and partly cutesy marketing
The quirky retro styling of the Citroen 2 CV Concept is partly cost-saving design and partly cutesy marketing

The original 2CV was an extraordinary achievement of human engineering, balancing severe material shortages with unmatched spatial efficiency. Today, Citroën’s advanced CAD techniques have managed to improve that legacy even more, optimizing structural geometry to maximize interior volume and minimizing weight. The design team did however explicitly override computer optimization to ensure the concept's distinctive high, curved roofline remained.

Sadly, if you cut the marketing department's glowing rhetoric, the 2 CV is probably a non-starter for the US. Importing it Stateside would require added structural steel and driver-assistance systems to comply with existing regulations. These would destroy its low weight advantage and ultra-low price point. And the tiny battery pack – modeled on the e-C3's 30-kWh lithium-iron-phosphate chemistry – would translate to a highway range of under 100 miles at standard US interstate speeds.

Where this vehicle genuinely captures North American interest is in its design manifesto against "SUV creep." It functions like a boutique micro-mobility option, such as the roofless bubble car we recently featured. Perhaps it has a future as a quirky character citycar for gated communities, coastal resort towns and urban centers where the average daily commute covers fewer than 30 miles. Elsewhere Citroën is banking on retro-chic styling to distract consumers from the vehicle's minimalism.

Big flared wheel arches are part of the retro styling although the big 19-inch wheels are unlikely to make it to any future production versions
Big flared wheel arches are part of the retro styling although the big 19-inch wheels are unlikely to make it to any future production versions

Even if this vehicle never spins its wheels on an American road, it offers insight into the ongoing global trade war shaping the automotive industry. The Western market is currently bracing for an influx of inexpensive, highly competitive Chinese electric vehicles.

The silhouette of the 2CV possesses a distinct European character that newer global competitors simply cannot replicate. This vehicle is best seen as a live experiment by Stellantis to determine if heritage design and a clever, minimalist structural layout can counter foreign supply-chain advantages. It is a strategic blueprint that American automakers – currently struggling to build a truly affordable, entry-level EV – will be watching closely from across the Atlantic.

Source: Stellantis

View gallery - 8 images

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AutomotiveParis Motor Show 2026CitroenElectric VehiclesConcept CarsCompactLightweightstellantis
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Simon Heptinstall
Simon Heptinstall
Simon has written for outlets as varied as The Spectator, BBC Top Gear and Needlecraft magazine. He has written books on cars, food and walking, and edited magazines for science teachers, BMW and photographers. Highlights of his career include holding the world record for most countries driven to in one day (12), and captaining the Travelwriters team on TV’s Only Connect quiz show. He lives and works in England’s westcountry with an old Volvo, two palm trees and a view of the sea from his kitchen sink.

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