Real-world EV study shows how long electric car batteries can actually last

We're still in the throes of transitioning away from a majority of combustion engine-powered vehicles globally, which means questions continue to abound about switching to electric vehicles (EV), and what sort of longevity we can expect from them.

Canada-based Geotab, which makes fleet management software for logistics companies, government agencies, and smart cities, has been analyzing battery degradation in light-duty EVs since 2020. In its latest study, it looked at aggregated real-world battery health data from more than 22,700 electric cars across 21 makes and models.

The 2025 study revealed a modest average battery degradation rate of 2.3% per year, which is not bad at all. The firm says this works out to a battery lifespan of 13 years or more.

That means after a considerable amount of time – more than a dozen years – on the road, you can expect an EV's battery to still have almost 75% of its battery capacity. That's not bad, especially when you consider that a 2024 study by auto insurance firm The Zebra found that people in the US own their longest-kept cars for an average of about eight years. For its part, Geotab concludes this makes EVs a viable option for use in fleets, and for individual owners.

While EV batteries are estimated to last 13 years, people in the US hold on to their cars for just 8 years on average Bob Osias on Unsplash

Geotab noted that its data showed that battery degradation rates varied by model, charging habits, ambient climate, and vehicle usage patterns. Using DC fast chargers to add hundreds of miles of range in a matter of minutes tends to accelerate battery degradation more than slower Level 2 AC charging, as they raise battery temperatures during the charging process.

Interestingly, the firm's 2024 study noted a lower average degradation rate of 1.8% per year. Geotab ascribed this to a larger dataset for its more recent report, along with an increase in the use of fast charging in its surveyed vehicles through 2025.

Battery degradation sees its energy capacity drop over time due to factors like charging behavior and vehicle usage patterns DKMcLaren / Wikimedia Commons

Coupled with research showing that they start reducing their carbon footprint within just two years, this sure makes EVs look like a better choice than gas-powered cars from an environmental standpoint. We're also starting to see semi-solid-state batteries enter the fray, which promise longer lifespans. That could enable electric cars to stay on the road for more miles and hopefully hold their resale value over a longer period too.

Check out more details from the study on Geotab's site.

Source: Geotab