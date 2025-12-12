Fiat's adorable 8-horsepower, 28-mph mini car is coming to the USA

Japanese kei cars have a cult following – and for good reason, too. They’re ultra-compact, lightweight vehicles that are essentially designed to meet Japan’s unique “kei” regulations, which cap engine displacement, exterior dimensions, and power output to make them efficient, affordable, and city-friendly.

And lately we’ve observed a surge in their search trends. All thanks to US President Donald Trump lauding these cars, calling them “really cute” during a White House meeting with top automotive honchos.

Among those present at the meeting were Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa, Ford’s Jim Farley, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and GM’s Mary Barra. Interestingly enough, Trump said that he gave US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy the order to permit the production and use of such Kei "micro" cars.

Sure enough, we now have confirmation that Fiat’s small-sized Topolino will be making its way Stateside.

The Fiat Topolino doesn’t even certify as a proper car, but rather an electric “quadricycle” Stellantis

And while a Stellantis spokeswoman did say that Fiat’s announcement was unrelated to Trump’s recent comments, the truth is that it doesn’t matter. What matters is that this might just open up a whole new market in America.

The announcement came at Miami Art Week, where Fiat CEO Olivier Francois announced a Topolino EV (electric vehicle) for the US. This will double Fiat’s US portfolio, which currently consists of only the 500e electric city car on sale in the country.

Topolino literally translates to “little mouse” in Italian, and it is actually a rebadge of the Citroen Ami. Here’s a fun fact: it doesn’t even certify as a proper car, but rather an electric “quadricycle.” Thanks to its small size, at just 99.6 inches (2,529 mm) long and 55.12 inches (1,400 mm) wide, the Topolino is one of the smallest cars around. In fact, it can even be driven by 15-year-olds in some European countries, like Germany.

The Fiat Topolino is powered by a 5.4-kWh battery pack that takes only around four hours to go from empty to full Stellantis

It’s powered by a 5.4-kWh battery pack that delivers up to 46 miles (75 km) of WLTP range. Charging it from empty to full takes only around four hours using a conventional outlet (though that's at 240 volts). Its 8-horsepower (6-kW) electric motor is good for a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h). That doesn't sound an awful lot for US roads, and one could even argue that there could be potential issues in making the car street legal in America.

But here’s what makes things interesting: Owing to its size, the Topolino doesn’t need to pass the stringent Euro New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) standards, which may help Fiat bypass some of the US regulations.

Fiat may even look at putting it in the Low-Speed Vehicle category. That way, it could market the Topolino as a swanky alternative to the likes of golf carts. Classifying it similarly to UTVs in places that allow these kinds of vehicles to be used on public roads is another possible strategy Fiat may go for.

The Fiat Topolino's 8-horsepower electric motor is good enough for a top speed of 28 mph Stellantis

Fiat stated that it was inspired to bring the Topolino to America after touring the country with the car to assess consumer enthusiasm, making appearances at 2025 New York and Los Angeles car shows, as well as the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance.

The news couldn’t have come at a better time for the Stelanits-owned company, which was barely able to sell 1,528 vehicles in the US last year, a huge drop-off from around 44,000 units in 2012, its first full sales year. But the US is a tough market to crack, where big trucks and SUVs rule and small, compact cars often find it difficult to find buyers. But there might be one thing going for the adorable Topolino: its price.

In Europe, the EV sells for €‎9,900, which converts to around US$11,500 Stellantis

In Europe, the EV sells for €‎9,900, which converts to around $11,500 in today's money. If Fiat manages to carry the same affordable pricing Stateside, and better its dismal track record of selling EVs, it might just work out.

Nevertheless, what’s exciting is the possibility of a brand new auto market opening here in America, and I’m all in!

Source: Stellantis via CNBC