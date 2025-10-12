Electric UTV combines all-terrain workhorse with low-speed city hauler

Following the launch of a compact low-speed ambulance in July, California's GEM has unveiled an electric utility truck that's designed to haul gear through the neighborhood before heading to wilder work sites.

General Electric Motorcars (GEM) has been in the business of building low-speed neighborhood vehicles for around 25 years. In that time, the core vehicle has morphed into different iterations, while the company has changed ownership a few times – coming under the umbrellas of both Daimler Chrysler and Polaris, and most recently settling in at the Wave Inc stable.

The latest variation on the formula is called the GEM eX, which rolls out as the second electric utility vehicle after the almost 20 year-old eL XD model.

The GEM eX has 9.5 inches of ground clearance, and can be optioned with all-terrain tires Waev Inc.

"UTVs are everywhere, but most are either cart-based or designed for recreation," said Waev CEO, Keith Simon. "Until now, there has not been a purpose-built, street-legal vehicle that is all-terrain capable, commercial-grade and affordable. The GEM eX changes that, delivering reliable electric power and all-weather comfort in a work-ready platform."

Like its older sibling, the eX has a top speed of 25 mph (40 km/h) and is designed for short hauls to work sites, campuses and other facilities around the community.

The two-seater can also be had wearing all-terrain tires for roving through mud or over rocks. It sports a 9.5-inch (24-cm) ground clearance as well as trailing arm rear suspension with 6.5 inches of travel and a 50-degree approach angle.

The GEM eX can tow up to 1,250 lb Waev Inc.

Though GEM says that the rear-wheel drive "provides confident traction where it matters most," limited slip differential will auto engage when needed. Single-pedal driving should also help with control when heading downhill, while hill hold keeps things steady on the up.

Safety features as standard include a reversing camera and alarm, pedestrian noise emitter, non-slip flooring, grab handles, roof crush protection, three-point safety belts in bright orange, and automotive-grade front and rear windshields.

The vehicle features a 6.5-kW (48-V) motor and enough battery for up to 85 miles (122 km) of per-charge range – though a 16-kWh pack is available for up to 125 miles and fast-charging support. It measures 118 inches (300 cm) in length, is 55.5 inches (141 cm) wide and stands 73 inches (185 cm) tall.

The eX has an 86-inch wheelbase, rumbles on 13-inch wheels with DOT street tires as standard (but can be optioned with winter or all-terrain rubber), and has a turning radius of 167 inches (424 cm). Stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes at each wheel.

The composite rear bed has 40 x 49 x 12-inch (102 x 124 x 30-cm) dimensions and can accommodate up to 1,250 lb (567 kg) of equipment or cargo. This also sports L-track side rails and gas-assisted lift (electric life is available as an option). The e-UTV is also reported capable of towing up to 1,250 lb via a 2-inch receiver hitch.

"We’ve field-tested the GEM eX in every condition imaginable – from the deserts of Arizona to the winters of Minnesota – logging tens of thousands of miles," said Waev's Director of Engineering, Sven Etzelsberge. "We partnered with some of the most demanding customers, including US military bases, major cities, leading colleges, and even global auto manufacturers. Every piece of feedback was built back into the vehicle, and the result is a work UTV that’s refined, reliable and ready to go to work across the world."

GEM reports that the eX is available to order now, but it's a pricing on asking kind of deal. Shipping is expected to start later this year.

Product page: GEM eX