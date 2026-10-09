The Honda NSX rises ... with more horsepower and carbon fiber
For decades, the original Honda NSX has stolen hearts and captured the imagination of sportscar enthusiasts worldwide. More than 35 years since its debut, the iconic two-door is making a comeback – but only for a lucky (and loaded) few.
We're talking about the Tensei, being brought to life by Honda's motorsport partner JAS and Italian design house Pininfarina. Although we've actually been hearing about this since at least last year, it's only just been fully specced, and is ready to be built to order.
'Tensei' means rebirth in Japanese, and in that spirit, you'll need to part with an original NA1 or NA2 NSX to start. With that, Judd Power's engine shop will get to work dismantling the 3.0-liter naturally aspirated V6 mill – which normally makes under 300 hp – and putting it back together as a 3.5-liter affair that produces a whopping 420 hp and redlines at 8,500 RPM.
JAS, meanwhile, will set about replacing the body panels with carbon fiber counterparts that it designed with Pininfarina to extend the car's width and lengthen its wheelbase. That makes for an even more aggressive stance than the original, and a low weight of just 2,756 lb (1,250 kg).
The hood is carbon fiber too, and accommodates reengineered pop-up headlights with LED high-beam projectors. You'll also notice a 3D LED light bar gracing the tail end, along with the classic spoiler still in place.
For suspension, you'll now get double-wishbone components in front, and a multi-link setup in the rear. Stopping power comes from Brembo's race-grade carbon-ceramic discs with monobloc calipers.
The interiors retain the original layout, with a low dashboard – now in carbon fiber – as well as a fuss-free instrument cluster and a single OLED display in the center console. In the cabin, you'll be greeted by custom carbon fiber seats by Sabelt, and luxurious materials like full-grain leather and black Alcantara.
There's not a lot more tech in there to marvel at, but I do like that JAS has included a high-fidelity audio system that's "specifically engineered to counter the acoustic frequencies of the Judd engine" which are described as evocative of "the scream of 1990s Grand Prix engines."
Only 35 Tenseis will ever be built, and each one will start at about US$1.02 million. If you've got the scratch, the aching nostalgia, and a donor car to spare, hit up JAS on its site.
Source: Pininfarina
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