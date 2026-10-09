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Automotive

The Honda NSX rises ... with more horsepower and carbon fiber

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
October 09, 2026
The Honda NSX rises ... with more horsepower and carbon fiber
JAS engineered the pop-up high beam headlamps with LEDs and an enhanced mechanism
JAS engineered the pop-up high beam headlamps with LEDs and an enhanced mechanism
View 8 Images
Now this is a classic sportscar worth the trouble to revive from over three decades ago
1/8
Now this is a classic sportscar worth the trouble to revive from over three decades ago
JAS engineered the pop-up high beam headlamps with LEDs and an enhanced mechanism
2/8
JAS engineered the pop-up high beam headlamps with LEDs and an enhanced mechanism
The interiors are reminiscent of the original with sparse equipment, but include luxurious materials and carbon fiber seats
3/8
The interiors are reminiscent of the original with sparse equipment, but include luxurious materials and carbon fiber seats
The proportions and smooth lines across the Tensei's sides make it look fast even it's standing still
4/8
The proportions and smooth lines across the Tensei's sides make it look fast even when it's standing still
The rear end retains the iconic spoiler, albeit with a slightly updated design and new LED taillights
5/8
The rear end retains the iconic spoiler, albeit with a slightly updated design and new LED taillights
The Tensei's rear end is simply stunning
6/8
The Tensei's rear end is simply stunning
The updated carbon fiber bodywork makes the Tensei a bit wider than the original NSX, and gives it a more aggressive stance
7/8
The updated carbon fiber bodywork makes the Tensei a bit wider than the original NSX, and gives it a more aggressive stance
With its minimal details and clean lines, the Tensei's front end reminds us why the NSX remains a classic
8/8
With its minimal details and clean lines, the Tensei's front end reminds us why the NSX remains a classic
View gallery - 8 images

For decades, the original Honda NSX has stolen hearts and captured the imagination of sportscar enthusiasts worldwide. More than 35 years since its debut, the iconic two-door is making a comeback – but only for a lucky (and loaded) few.

We're talking about the Tensei, being brought to life by Honda's motorsport partner JAS and Italian design house Pininfarina. Although we've actually been hearing about this since at least last year, it's only just been fully specced, and is ready to be built to order.

'Tensei' means rebirth in Japanese, and in that spirit, you'll need to part with an original NA1 or NA2 NSX to start. With that, Judd Power's engine shop will get to work dismantling the 3.0-liter naturally aspirated V6 mill – which normally makes under 300 hp – and putting it back together as a 3.5-liter affair that produces a whopping 420 hp and redlines at 8,500 RPM.

The updated carbon fiber bodywork makes the Tensei a bit wider than the original NSX, and gives it a more aggressive stance
The updated carbon fiber bodywork makes the Tensei a bit wider than the original NSX, and gives it a more aggressive stance

JAS, meanwhile, will set about replacing the body panels with carbon fiber counterparts that it designed with Pininfarina to extend the car's width and lengthen its wheelbase. That makes for an even more aggressive stance than the original, and a low weight of just 2,756 lb (1,250 kg).

The Tensei's rear end is simply stunning
The Tensei's rear end is simply stunning

The hood is carbon fiber too, and accommodates reengineered pop-up headlights with LED high-beam projectors. You'll also notice a 3D LED light bar gracing the tail end, along with the classic spoiler still in place.

JAS engineered the pop-up high beam headlamps with LEDs and an enhanced mechanism
JAS engineered the pop-up high beam headlamps with LEDs and an enhanced mechanism

For suspension, you'll now get double-wishbone components in front, and a multi-link setup in the rear. Stopping power comes from Brembo's race-grade carbon-ceramic discs with monobloc calipers.

The proportions and smooth lines across the Tensei's sides make it look fast even it's standing still
The proportions and smooth lines across the Tensei's sides make it look fast even when it's standing still

The interiors retain the original layout, with a low dashboard – now in carbon fiber – as well as a fuss-free instrument cluster and a single OLED display in the center console. In the cabin, you'll be greeted by custom carbon fiber seats by Sabelt, and luxurious materials like full-grain leather and black Alcantara.

The interiors are reminiscent of the original with sparse equipment, but include luxurious materials and carbon fiber seats
The interiors are reminiscent of the original with sparse equipment, but include luxurious materials and carbon fiber seats

There's not a lot more tech in there to marvel at, but I do like that JAS has included a high-fidelity audio system that's "specifically engineered to counter the acoustic frequencies of the Judd engine" which are described as evocative of "the scream of 1990s Grand Prix engines."

The rear end retains the iconic spoiler, albeit with a slightly updated design and new LED taillights
The rear end retains the iconic spoiler, albeit with a slightly updated design and new LED taillights

Only 35 Tenseis will ever be built, and each one will start at about US$1.02 million. If you've got the scratch, the aching nostalgia, and a donor car to spare, hit up JAS on its site.

Source: Pininfarina

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

AutomotiveHondansxSports CarsPininfarinaRetroLuxury
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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