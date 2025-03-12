Honda launches 400-mile-range Tesla Model Y competitor, but there's a catch

It’s a case of "Whatever you can do, I can do better," as Honda comes for the Tesla Model Y with its own electric SUV, the S7. Honda claims that the S7, its first-ever premium electric SUV, will break new ground thanks to exceptional comfort, a sophisticated modern look, and, most importantly, more than 400 miles (650 km) of driving range.

The catch is that the SUV has only been launched in China as of now.

Starting at roughly US$36,000 (¥259,900), the S7 will compete against Tesla's crossover SUV and other high-end electric SUVs in China, such as the Onvo L60 and Zeekr 7X. It should help Honda break through the clutter of China's congested auto market.

The Honda S7 comes in both single-motor (RWD) and dual-motor (AWD) versions Honda

The once-called Ye S7 has finally arrived, a full eight months after Honda first announced it, although the production version is titled S7 – no longer carrying the initial "Ye" in its name. It is the result of a collaboration between Honda and the Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

Both single-motor (RWD) and dual-motor (AWD) versions are on offer. The S7 comes fitted with an 89.8-kWh battery pack in its base model, with a single electric motor that powers the rear wheels with 268 horsepower (200 kW). It's good for an advertised range of 404 miles (650 km) on the Chinese CLTC cycle, and while that figure isn't particularly exciting, it should be more than sufficient for daily driving.

An all-wheel-drive, dual-motor trim is also available for people who want added performance. That package adds a 201-horsepower (150 kW) motor to the front axle, further increasing the output to a more significant 469 horsepower (350 kW). But this has its cons – additional weight and power mean a decreased range of 385 miles (620 km), but most drivers should still find it more than adequate.

By contrast, the new Tesla Model Y RWD has a CLTC range of up to 368 miles (593 km), while the long-range AWD model has a CLTC range of up to 447 miles (719 km).

The Honda S7 sports a three-spoke multifunction leather steering wheel, streaming media rearview mirror, a fragrance system, and a BOSE sound system Honda

Another noteworthy characteristic of the EV is its battery, which is made up of 13 easily interchangeable modules. This reportedly helps reduce the cost of maintenance and repair by 80%. Moreover, Honda has made its Level 2 self-driving system standard, and has included useful features like phone-based remote parking.

Honda also made sure that the electric motor retains its signature smooth acceleration and stopping feel. When it comes to suspension, the Honda S7 has a customizable damping system that responds in a split second.

As you'd expect from a modern EV, it's laden with features inside. A dimming panoramic sunroof – a first for Honda – creates a roomy cabin with up to 33.8 inches (859 mm) of second-row legroom. The twin glass roof panels offer a greater feeling of spaciousness.

The car sports a three-spoke multifunctional leather steering wheel, streaming media rearview mirror, and a "fragrance system." And for those of you who enjoy music, you can opt for a 16-speaker Bose sound system with speakers in the front headrests.

A dimming panoramic sunroof creates a roomy cabin – a first for Honda Honda

Honda calls it its "most powerful smart cockpit,” with a split 12.8-inch and 10.25-inch smart infotainment screen and a 9.9-inch instrument display. A multi-screen connection is enabled thanks to Honda Connect 4.0, which further supports an AI voice assistant.

Then there’s also Honda Sensing 360+, which includes ADAS technologies like active cruise control, pre-collision warning, lane-keeping assistance, parking assistance, and a 360-degree panoramic camera system.

Honda's new "H Mark," which is exclusive to its next-generation EV portfolio, can be seen on the electric SUV. Retractable door handles, a foot-sensing electronic tailgate, and a light-up H emblem up front are additional characteristics of the design.

Sure, it's no Lamborghini Urus, but the design is rather bold for a Honda. Honda created the SUV from the ground up, and it measures 187 inches long, 76 inches wide, and 64 inches tall (475 by 193 by 162.6 cm) – about the same as the Tesla Model Y.

Retractable door handles, a foot-sensing electronic tailgate, and a light-up H emblem up front are key characteristics of the Honda S7's design Honda

The S7 comes with 124.4 gallons (471 liters) of space in its trunk, and 19-inch wheels as standard. With the top trim featuring bigger 21-inch rims.

Conquering the Chinese EV market is no mean feat. So, Honda has its work cut out for it even before the S7 makes its way into the hands of the Chinese public. Whether it will eventually make its way to the West is an entirely different question, and one I feel inclined to say no to.

Source: Honda