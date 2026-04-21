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Automotive

Hyundai’s Ioniq 3 supermini offers head-turning good looks

By Simon Heptinstall
April 21, 2026
Hyundai’s Ioniq 3 supermini offers head-turning good looks
The Ioniq 3 is a sexy supermini that shouts: I am not a emission-free utility vehicle
The Ioniq 3 is a sexy supermini that shouts: I am not a emission-free utility vehicle
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The Ioniq 3 is a sexy supermini that shouts: I am not a emission-free utility vehicle
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The Ioniq 3 is a sexy supermini that shouts: I am not a emission-free utility vehicle
"The additional IONIQ 3 N Line elevates the standard model with sporty design elements and exclusive touches, creating a bold, dynamic presence"
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"The additional IONIQ 3 N Line elevates the standard model with sporty design elements and exclusive touches, creating a bold, dynamic presence"
In N-Line trim the new Hyundai compact EV has the head-turning styling of a hot hatch
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In N-Line trim the new Hyundai compact EV has the head-turning styling of a hot hatch
The sleek lines mean good aerodynamics, which makes it more range efficient than its identically powered Kia stepsister
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The sleek lines mean good aerodynamics, which makes it more range efficient than its identically powered Kia stepsister
The screen can be had in 12.9- or 14.6-inch variants, and there are physical control buttons too
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The screen can be had in 12.9- or 14.6-inch variants, and there are physical control buttons too
The cabin has seating for five, and a new Android-based infotainment system
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The cabin has seating for five, and a new Android-based infotainment system
We called the Ioniq 3’s prototype Concept 3 ’toy-like’ - the production version is less mad but still a head-turner
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We called the Ioniq 3’s prototype Concept 3 ’toy-like’ - the production version is less mad but still a head-turner
Interesting example of contemporary platform engineering: Kia’s EV2 shares all its underpinnings and electric architecture but is designed for a totally different audience
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Interesting example of contemporary platform engineering: Kia’s EV2 shares all its underpinnings and electric architecture but is designed for a totally different audience
View gallery - 8 images

The latest small electric vehicle (EV) to join the crowded battle for European family car buyers has arrived. It’s important, firstly because the Ioniq 3 is from Hyundai, the world’s third biggest auto manufacturer, and secondly, because it looks pretty darn cool.

This is no utility Euro-box for climate worriers. It’s a sexy sleek low-slung supermini that happens to be powered by the latest dynamic auto technology.

Hyundai IONIQ 3 World Premiere | This is more than freedom

Last year we called the Ioniq’s prototype Concept 3 'toy-like,' and although the real thing is less bonkers mad, it’s still a head-turner. While the Concept had lemon-tinted windows, the production Ioniq 3 has futuristic sleek looks as if it’s a mini Ioniq 6.

The basic details are that it is a Golf-ish sized front-drive hatch that claims up to 308 miles (496 km) of range, 133-bhp or 145-bhp motors for sprint times of 9 seconds to 62 miles (100 km) and quoted top speeds of 105 mph (170 km/h), plus a 400-volt system with a 10 to 80% recharge taking 29 minutes.

Those swoopy lines mean it has a very healthy drag coefficient of 0.263. Hyundai says it follows the 'Art of Steel' design philosophy with surfaces that "reflect the natural behavior of sheet metal." Whatever, it also has a lot more trunk space than a VW Golf. So it’s sensible AND sexy.

The cabin has seating for five, and a new Android-based infotainment system
The cabin has seating for five, and a new Android-based infotainment system

The cabin has a flat floor, seating for five and a new Android-based infotainment system. Screen options are 12.9 or 14.6 inches and there’s a welcome retro series of physical buttons for the climate control. The N-Line trim adds a saucy spoiler and diffuser that hints at the exciting possibility of a future Ioniq 3 N hot hatch.

Depending on trim and spec, Hyundai also says Ioniq 3 owners will get the option of heated and ventilated seats, a Bose sound system, ambient LED lighting and, bizarrely, cabin materials inspired by 1970s Italian furniture.

The Ioniq 3 also features Hyundai’s 'pixel lighting' which is a signature design feature of the Ioniq range. In case you haven’t noticed this vital part of Hyundai brand identity, it involves small cubic, pixelated LED light clusters on the front and rear 'inspired by digital pixels and Morse code.' I hadn’t actually clocked this before but evidently the dots spell out the Morse for the letter H.

"The additional IONIQ 3 N Line elevates the standard model with sporty design elements and exclusive touches, creating a bold, dynamic presence"
"The additional IONIQ 3 N Line elevates the standard model with sporty design elements and exclusive touches, creating a bold, dynamic presence"

Anyway, how will the new H do in the marketplace? That small EV world is filling up fast. The rivals already include the Renault 5, VW ID.3, MG4, Cupra Born, Škoda Elroq and entries from Chinese new brands like the Nio Firefly and BYD Dolphin.

And of course, there’s its Korean stepsister, the Kia EV2. That’s an interesting relationship. Remember that Hyundai took over a bankrupt Kia in 1998 and, although nominally separate competing companies, they increasingly share their bits. The vague branding difference is that Kia is younger and cheaper, Hyundai more grown-up and premium.

All that means that the Ioniq 3 is REALLY the Kia EV2 with a saucier body.

Interesting example of contemporary platform engineering: Kia’s EV2 shares all its underpinnings and electric architecture but is designed for a totally different audience
Interesting example of contemporary platform engineering: Kia’s EV2 shares all its underpinnings and electric architecture but is designed for a totally different audience

Both are built on the Hyundai Group’s E-GMP platform (Electric-Global Modular Platform) using 400-volt architecture and share the same two battery options, front-wheel-drive motor, with all the same stats including charging times.

The difference is telling though: the Kia is marketed differently, as a mini-SUV, while the Hyundai is an 'aero hatch.' The big difference is that the tall boxy Kia is less aerodynamic than the longer, low-slung Hyundai, so is able to claim 27 miles shorter range.

No word on pricing or release dates for the Ioniq 3 yet but we expect action around mid-year and cost to be something around £25,000 for UK buyers. There's no word on availability beyond Europe at this time.

Source: Hyundai

View gallery - 8 images

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AutomotiveHyundaiHot hatchElectric Vehicles
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Simon Heptinstall
Simon Heptinstall
Simon has written for outlets as varied as The Spectator, BBC Top Gear and Needlecraft magazine. He has written books on cars, food and walking, and edited magazines for science teachers, BMW and photographers. Highlights of his career include holding the world record for most countries driven to in one day (12), and captaining the Travelwriters team on TV’s Only Connect quiz show. He lives and works in England’s westcountry with an old Volvo, two palm trees and a view of the sea from his kitchen sink.

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