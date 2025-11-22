Is Jeep's capable new SUV a full-on electric Wrangler by another name?

Jeep is going all out to court thrillseekers with the 2026 Recon SUV. This chunky all-electric 4x4 packs a raft of features for making light work of craggy trails, along with plenty of power under the hood, and creature comforts to boot.

Indeed, the company says the Recon is the first-ever electric car on the market with fully removable doors, windows, and tailgate glass – and you can ditch these without tools, for that open-air experience at a moment's notice. There's even an optional powered roof panel that retracts at the touch of a button.

The Recon gets Jeep's Trail Rated badge to denote it's built with a range of off-roading capabilities in mind. That includes delivering traction on slippery roads and steep grades, water fording, good articulation thanks to a short-long arm (SLA) suspension system up front and an integral link in the rear, and high ground clearance of up to 9.1 inches (23.1 cm).

All-New 2026 Jeep® Recon

It'll also manage a 33.8-degree approach angle, 33.1-degree departure angle and 23.3-degree breakover angle. Adventurous types will want to check out the Moab trim, which comes with beefy 33-inch tires.

33-inch tires will get you more than 9 inches of ground clearance Jeep

This boxy beauty's powertrain delivers a massive 650 hp and 620 lb.ft (820 Nm) of torque, which should be plenty for anywhere you can find on a map. Jeep says you'll be able to tap into this torque instantly and precisely, owing to the inclusion of large-diameter half shafts and stout constant velocity joints. And with all those horses, you can get from 0-60 mph (0-100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds.

650 hp and 620 lb.ft of torque, along with a host of off-road driving assistance features, will help you navigate all kinds of rough terrain Jeep

For serious off-roading, you'll want to get familiar with the Selec-Terrain system, which offers a range of drive modes to tackle different types of terrain and engaging hill hold assistance when you're navigating rocky spots. There's also Selec-Speed Control, which will keep the car moving at a set speed, so you can brave steep inclines and declines with confidence. Off-road cameras and an optional rock rail help keep you safe on more demanding routes.

The Recon is kitted out for water fording and steep slopes, with high ground clearance, capable suspension equipment, and off-road drive modes Jeep

The 100-kWh battery pack is protected by steel underbody shields, and is good for up to 250 miles (400+ km) on a single charge – which seems a bit on the low side. The Recon will be NACS-compatible, so you should be able to use Tesla Superchargers to quickly juice up on the road – but bear in mind the included charging cord only supports Level 1 and Level 2 charging speeds.

On the inside, you'll find a functional cabin with durable and easy-to-clean recycled materials, flexible storage cubbies in the center console, dash, and doors, and physical controls for the Alpine audio system (which comes standard) and Level 2 driving assistance and off-roading features. For the rest, you can go through the 14.5-inch touchscreen that's meant to be easy to read even with the roof off; this complements the informative 12.3-inch driver cluster.

You'll also find niceties like heated seats and steering wheel, and practical considerations like a lowered beltline for greater visibility out the windshield, and 65.9 cubic feet (1,866 liters) of rear cargo space with the second row folded down.

The cabin's got plenty of room for your stuff in the back and in several cubbies, along with a host of physical controls Jeep

All this comes in a handsome package with a modern design that's distinctively Jeep. The front fascia's seven rectangular slots light up, and U-shaped headlights distinguish the Recon from the Wrangler with its circular lamps.

Jeep says this is the only 650-hp SUV you'll find under $70,000 Jeep

Jeep will begin manufacturing the Recon early next year, and it'll start at about US$67,000 (including the ~$2,000 destination fee). The company says this is the only 650 hp SUV you'll find under $70,000. If you're looking for a way to explore roads less traveled without making a peep, this will be worth a look in 2026.

Check out the Recon on Jeep's site.

Source: Stellantis