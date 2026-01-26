Europe set to get "first true electric sports car," but it'll be super limited

I’m a simple man. I like most things motorized to be simple … and uncomplicated. If it’s an adventure bike, it should be good at exactly that – taking a beating on adventures. If it’s a truck, it should be excellent at hauling things around with minimal effort. And if it’s a sports car, it better be fast before it tries to be anything else.

That’s exactly how I’d describe the JMEV SC01, a car that comes backed by electronics and tech giant Xiaomi. Despite its digital roots, the car gets all the sports car basics right: driving pleasure, lightweight construction, precise handling, and, most importantly, a no-frills approach.

Launched in its home country of China last year, the car is now confirmed for a limited run in Europe this year. Built as a two-seater electric, it’s touted as a spiritual competitor to the Mazda Miata and Tesla Roadster, and that’s not bad company at all.

The thing weighs 2,990 lb (1,356 kg), barely – that’s about 220 lb (100 kg) lighter than the Porsche 911 and just shy of 90 lb (40 kg) less than the ICE Porsche Cayman GTS. It's all thanks to the tubular spaceframe chassis, a pushrod suspension system, and ultra-lightweight wheels made of aluminum and magnesium that each weigh roughly 13 lb (5.9 kg).

And consider this – it packs a 320-kW (~430 hp) dual-motor all-wheel-drive system. That means 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) takes only 2.9 seconds!

With a 60-kWh battery pack from CALB, the SC01 can go an estimated 311 miles (500 km) on China's CLTC cycle. As for charging, it takes roughly 36 minutes to go from 30% to 60%.

It measures around 161.4 inches (4,100 mm) in length, 72 inches (1,830 mm) in width, 46 inches (1,170 mm) in height, with a wheelbase of 98.4 inches (2,500 mm). The SC01 feels and looks like a vehicle from a distant age, which is precisely what the manufacturer believes will appeal to consumers.

The iconic wedge-shaped design, reminiscent of 70s Italian sports cars, is almost like an ode to the Lancia Stratos. “(We want) to prove that electric cars can still be raw, mechanical in feeling,” reads the press release.

The cockpit, too, eschews extra technology in favor of bare basic features. These include physical climate control, a conventional handbrake lever, and a driver-focused display. Not to forget, you have physical buttons all around – I love it!

In an age where most carmakers scream about heads-up-displays and top-of-the-line electronics, I didn’t expect a Chinese car to be so drive-centric. Talk about irony.

As of right now, the car is manufactured in China by JMEV – a joint venture between Renault and Jiangling Motors. It’s been widely reported that the SC01 will not be imported from China for its European debut. Rather, it will be put together in Italy.

Only 1,000 units will be made available for Europe. Pricing isn't confirmed just yet, but the likes of CarNewsChina point to a €60,000 (roughly US$70,000) retail price.

Of course, a US launch seems highly unlikely, considering the country has a complete ban on bringing any Chinese-made vehicles across the Atlantic, and there are few signs that this policy will change anytime soon.

But don’t be shocked if it comes via the Canada route. That is, if it really does turn out to be what it claims to be.

Source: SC01