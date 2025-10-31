Longbow Motors launches stunning two-seat electric sportscar

British startup Longbow Motors has unveiled a new electric sports car in two formats. The open top Speedster version will be limited to 150 units and a coupe-style Roadster will follow.

The people behind Longbow are all former automotive executives from companies like Lucid Motors, McLaren, and Tesla. The company formed in 2023, but didn't introduce its vehicles until this year.

Only 150 units of the Longbow Speedster will be produced for sale Longbow Motors

The cars, which were announced in early 2025, will enter production in 2026 in a single motor format to produce 322 bhp (240 kW). The Longbow design rides on an aluminum chassis with a lightweight, composite body. The Speedster has a weight of only 895 kg (1,973 lb) and the Roadster weighs about 100 kg more.

These are designed as enthusiast cars, not breakneck hypercars (despite their proposed price tags), and are therefore aimed at the driving experience rather than land speed records.

The batteries supplying the power for the Longbows are unknown. The company has been quoted as saying they are 2170-format nickel-cadmium cells, but that was refuted in an official Longbow forum chat, with no chemistry given as a counter. The company doesn't specify the pack size either, but we can guess it's around 60 kWh given the WLTP-estimated range of 275-280 miles (443-451 km) per charge, claimed vehicle weights, and modern lithium battery capability.

Longbow has not announced battery chemistry or charging speeds for its new cars Longbow Motors

The Longbow Speedster has an estimated 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) sprint of 3.5 seconds and the Roadster rolls a tiny bit slower at 3.6 seconds. A potential dual-motor (all-wheel drive) setup for future release could make those impressive numbers even lower.

Pricing for the Longbow Speedster starts at £84,995 (~US$111,540) with production limited to 150 units. The Roadster will start at £64,995 (~$85,275). Both left- and right-hand drive models will be built with full European availability to start. No North American or other market plans have been announced as yet.

Production begins in 2026, but the date and factory location for that have not been confirmed.

Source: Longbow Motors