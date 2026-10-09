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Automotive

The untamed reality of MINI’s new adventure camping crossover

By Simon Heptinstall
October 09, 2026
The untamed reality of MINI’s new adventure camping crossover
The chunky Pirelli Scorpion off-road tires add serious grip, rugged looks and a bit extra to the fuel bill
The chunky Pirelli Scorpion off-road tires add serious grip, rugged looks and a bit extra to the fuel bill
View 8 Images
The chunky Pirelli Scorpion off-road tires add serious grip, rugged looks and a bit extra to the fuel bill
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The chunky Pirelli Scorpion off-road tires add serious grip, rugged looks and a bit extra to the fuel bill
MINI rally co-driver and navigator Erika Ferrer with an Untamed model preparing for this month's Rebelle Rally
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MINI rally co-driver and navigator Erika Ferrer with an Untamed model preparing for this month's Rebelle Rally
The Mini Countryman Untamed looks more purposeful – even if many of the changes are small or cosmetic
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The Mini Countryman Untamed looks more purposeful – even if many of the changes are small or cosmetic
The MINI Countryman Untamed rides higher than a standard model and features stronger underbody protection
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The MINI Countryman Untamed rides higher than a standard model and features stronger underbody protection
"Today, our customers are looking for a vehicle that supports them in everyday life just as confidently as it does on spontaneous getaways and longer journeys. That is exactly what inspired the Untamed Edition."
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"Today, our customers are looking for a vehicle that supports them in everyday life just as confidently as it does on spontaneous getaways and longer journeys. That is exactly what inspired the Untamed Edition."
"Whether it is a weekend escape, a road trip or an overnight stay in the great outdoors, the Untamed Edition combines the versatility of the MINI Countryman with enhanced off-road and outdoor capabilities," reads the press release
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"Whether it is a weekend escape, a road trip or an overnight stay in the great outdoors, the Untamed Edition combines the versatility of the MINI Countryman with enhanced off-road and outdoor capabilities," reads the press release
An exclusive camping collection for the MINI Countryman Untamed has been created in collaboration with HELINOX
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An exclusive camping collection for the MINI Countryman Untamed has been created in collaboration with HELINOX
The roof tent atop the MINI Countryman Untamed was developed with AUTOHOME
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The roof tent atop the MINI Countryman Untamed was developed with AUTOHOME
View gallery - 8 images

MINI unveiled its new Countryman Untamed Edition on the shores of Lake Tahoe this last week. It’s an attempt to turn the familiar suburban crossover into a serious trail plugger – and comes ahead of MINI’s entry in the grueling women-only Rebelle Rally.

The 1,500-mile race spans eight days of dirt roads, rough tracks and dunes across Nevada, California and Utah. Mobile phones, GPS and sat-navs, internet gadgets and support crews are banned. Competitors use street-legal manufacturer vehicles – hence MINI’s launch of a new rally-ready version.

MINI rally co-driver and navigator Erika Ferrer with an Untamed model preparing for this month's Rebelle Rally
MINI rally co-driver and navigator Erika Ferrer with an Untamed model preparing for this month's Rebelle Rally

The 'Untamed' moniker is, of course, encrusted with brazen marketing jargon, so we set out to discover: is this a truly capable overland machine or another exercise in lifestyle branding?

Historically, MINI has never been a stranger to dirt. The original 1960s cars had legendary status dominating the Monte Carlo Rally, outmaneuvering heavier machinery across icy mountain passes with lightweight agility rather than brute off-road hardware.

BMW revived the badge 25 years ago and introduced the first Countryman crossover in 2010. Over the years, the company teased enthusiasts with rally-inspired versions, like the Panamericana and JCW Countryman. But most special editions, like the previous Untamed of 2022, amounted to little more than exclusive paintwork and interior stitching.

The MINI Countryman Untamed rides higher than a standard model and features stronger underbody protection
The MINI Countryman Untamed rides higher than a standard model and features stronger underbody protection

The 2027 Untamed is definitely an advance on that purely aesthetic formula – at least in North America. Rather than resting on a rugged make-over, the vehicle benefits from serious factory-installed hardware changes.

Suspension is raised, albeit by a modest 0.59 in (15 mm). It rides on unique 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tires. Ground clearance increases by 0.75 in (19 mm), marginally improving approach angles. To accommodate the taller stance and heavier rolling resistance of the knobby tires, engineers recalibrated the steering, anti-lock braking system and Dynamic Stability Control.

Visually, the car features a vertically slatted front grille, "Dark Steel" underbody protection elements, protective matte-black film over the wheel arches and an outdoor-inspired interior accented in Nightshade Blue Vescin fabric and elasticated console straps.

Of course, an extra three-quarters of an inch clearance and some elastic straps do not transform a unibody, front-biased crossover into an invincible rock-crawling monster. The Untamed lacks mechanical locking differentials, low-range gearing or specialized terrain management modes. It is, however, a well-conceived response to the booming US soft-roader market, targeted buyers who want just enough capability to navigate fire roads, muddy washouts or unplowed ski-resort parking lots without ripping off the front bumper. For genuine trail overlanding, however, it remains restricted by its car-based architecture.

The Mini Countryman Untamed looks more purposeful – even if many of the changes are small or cosmetic
The Mini Countryman Untamed looks more purposeful – even if many of the changes are small or cosmetic

Playing with figures from government agencies and BMW itself, opting for even this slight trail readiness means the gas Untamed’s fuel efficiency is likely to be up to 10% worse and the all-electric flavor’s range could tumble by up to 15%.

Meanwhile, let’s look at more of the Untamed’s options for a proper overland lifestyle. MINI is offering a specialized, gas-strut roof tent that uses the car roof to provide a solid, flat sleeping floor. It sets up in under two minutes to avoid sleeping on muddy, jagged or wet terrain.

The convenience vanishes if you set up camp for a long weekend though. The tent is bolted to the structure, so you can’t drive to a grocery store or bar without collapsing your sleeping quarters first. Again, there’s a permanent 10% to 20% aerodynamic cost to economy. It looks good in the photos but for many adventurers it makes less practical sense than a decent standalone ground tent.

The roof tent atop the MINI Countryman Untamed was developed with AUTOHOME
The roof tent atop the MINI Countryman Untamed was developed with AUTOHOME

The degree of off-roading capability you receive from the Untamed depends on where you live. In the United States, the mechanical upgrades come standard across the S ALL4 and electric SE ALL4 variants. Upgrading a S ALL4 to the Untamed Edition pushes the entry price to US$43,900 (plus a $1,350 destination charge).

Across the Atlantic, Europe and the UK receive a watered-down deal. The mechanical 15-mm lift is restricted exclusively to the battery-electric models. The petrol-powered Countryman Untamed gets the rugged styling but rides at standard height on regular road tires. Markets like Australia miss out on the mechanical lift entirely, receiving a purely cosmetic styling package.

Ultimately, the new Countryman Untamed Edition is more than just a sticker package for American buyers but it isn't exactly a mountain goat either. Somehow, we rather like the looks and tend to identify with the Untamed dynamic, though it's like a stylish commuter car that is willing to get its boots dirty… occasionally.

Source: BMW

View gallery - 8 images

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AutomotiveBMWMINICountrymanCrossoverRuggedSUV
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Simon Heptinstall
Simon Heptinstall
Simon has written for outlets as varied as The Spectator, BBC Top Gear and Needlecraft magazine. He has written books on cars, food and walking, and edited magazines for science teachers, BMW and photographers. Highlights of his career include holding the world record for most countries driven to in one day (12), and captaining the Travelwriters team on TV’s Only Connect quiz show. He lives and works in England’s westcountry with an old Volvo, two palm trees and a view of the sea from his kitchen sink.

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