Concept MINI EV feels like a surf shack on wheels

The IAA Mobility show in Munich is in full swing, and boy, does it have some tasty treats for auto nerds. And from all that’s on display, a certain mini concept has managed to gather major eyeballs. Of course, I’m talking about the MINI x Deus Ex Machina concept.

There’s not one but two of these cars on show, both based on the new MINI JCW. The ICE (internal combustion engine) version is called ‘Machina’ while the EV (electric vehicle) is termed ‘Skeg’, and they are brought to life as a collaboration between MINI and the Deus Ex Machina fashion brand.

These are high-performance, racing-inspired electric concept cars that are largely show cars, as opposed to mass-production models. It honors MINI's racing history with what the company describes as "a clean, minimal, and quiet rebellion," drawing on the central theme of… surfing.

The Skeg is a bright yellow and silver MINI JCW Electric inspired by fiberglass surfboards, while the Machina is the ICE MINI JCW, which channels motorsport in all its grandeur. Both cars have bespoke elements that distinguish them with bespoke interiors, exteriors, and a few tactile controls.

Starting with the Skeg, it's stripped down to its bare essentials, with many of the steel and aluminum components replaced with lightweight fiberglass. The resulting EV weighs 15% less than the stock car while producing the same 258 horsepower (190 kW).

There is clear inspiration from the coast and surfboards, and even the materials utilized are influenced by the design of a surf shop. It carries an eccentric yellow and silver paint scheme, broad fenders, and an illuminated grille. Up on the roof, there's a white ‘X’ accompanied by tension belts, a motif that also appears inside, on the fiberglass dashboard, and on one of the steering wheel spokes. There are racing bucket seats coated in neoprene, a dashboard, and a few Deus Collection badges.

Fiberglass wetsuit trays also feature, which make that surfing obsession even more extreme. Returning briefly to the exterior, a new spoiler has been added at the back, inspired by the concave underbelly of a board.

The Machina is a stark contrast to the Skeg, featuring a low, loud, and combustion-fueled character. It's based on the 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 231 horsepower, all linked to a seven-speed automated transmission. It stands as a screaming reminder of MINI’s racing history – lest you forget the original MINI won the Monte Carlo Rally three times.

It sports a red, white, and black paint scheme. There’s a big Deus signature on the back end that complements the diffuser, and four additional headlights are installed on the bonnet above the grille, as well as perforated headlights that pay homage to rally competition roots with further Deus branding.

The interior of the petrol-powered version does justice to its exterior. It has stripped-back door panels with prominent white 'X' patterns next to a waxed fabric dashboard with a lived-in patina, and an exposed roll cage featuring five-point racing harnesses. All of that, coupled with the hydraulic handbrake and the toggle switches, gives you a true racer vibe every time you get into those bucket seats.

The two cars are on show at the IAA show in Germany to promote a new MINI x Deus Ex Machina clothing range, which was released at the same event. For now, it's unknown what will happen to the two car concepts after the Munich show. A one-of-one collector’s auction isn’t far-fetched.

But for ordinary folks like you and me, there are five MINI models you can choose from at the moment, with the most affordable, the Cooper two-door, starting at US$29,500. Then come the John Cooper Works models, ranging in price from $38,900 for the 2-door to $46,900 for the Countryman ALL4. Slotting somewhere in between is the $44,600 convertible.

If you like what this partnership has done for these one-off promotional concepts, no one’s stopping you from getting a regular model and modding it like the Machina or Skeg, are they?

Source: BMW