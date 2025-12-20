Mitsubishi toughens up the world's favorite 4x4 tiny camper van

Mitsubishi teased an update of its legendary, small, rugged Delica van a couple months back at the Tokyo Motor Show. Looking at the prototype it showed there, we wouldn't have pegged it as "the strongest ever," but that's how Mitsubishi announced it during the official production introduction this week.

Turns out, the new SUV-meets-minivan gains some extra on- and off-road performance to match its revised looks. Might it supplant its classic predecessors as the ultimate in cult classic tiny 4x4 adventure camper vans? Unlikely, but it's already put some serious time in off-roading to prove what it's all about.

Much like modern Westfalia pop-up Volkswagen camper vans, the Mitsubishi Delica D:5 inundates Americans like myself with nostalgia for simpler, happier times. Mitsubishi only sold the adorable little Delica, rebadged simply "Van" and "Wagon," in the US for a few too-quick years in the late 80s and early 90s, but it's the type of small, adventurous, accidentally stylish rig that cast a shadow much larger than its market footprint.

To be fair, much of that nostalgia is actually anemoia because the most fondly remembered, covetable Delicas – the likes of the Star Wagon 4WD, Space Gear and Chamonix – weren't even sold here. In fact, we probably know them best from much more recent times, seeing them drive and adventure around the States after reaching the 25-year legal threshold for importation. They have developed quite a cult following among van lifers, overlanders and avid outdoor adventurers and road warriors of other stripes – not only in the US, but in markets like the UK and Australia, as well.

To be honest, the Delica is itching for a complete generational overhaul, which last happened way back in 2007. But before Mitsubishi takes on that task – perhaps by readying a production-polished version of the 2023 D:X Concept – it has seen fit to give the Gen D:5 a cosmetic and equipment update.

Mitsubishi put the refreshed Delica D:5 through plenty off-road testing before officially launching it this week Mitsubishi

As we saw with the Tokyo prototype preview back in October, the Delica D:5 refresh gains a more layered facial design to replace the overly slatted front-end of the previous D:5 styling package. The new slats are more neatly contained within the central rectangular grille, transformed visually via alternating shades into a series of dashes.

Below the grille, a new block-toothed bumper design serves as a rugged foundation, and up above, the narrow headlamps get connected by silver trim. The lamp stacks out to the far sides appear much the same as before, albeit with rectangles replacing the angled polygons at the lowest level.

It hasn't been transformed into a camper van just yet, but that doesn't mean the refreshed Delica D:5 hasn't done some camping Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi complements that front-end with some similar changes in back, adding a matching rear bumper design along with broad "DELICA" badging centered across the tailgate. In between, slightly bulged wheel arch moldings contrast the body color and highlight Delica's longstanding 4WD off-road capabilities, originally derived from the Pajero, a historic Dakar dominator.

Speaking of those 4x4 capabilities, dyed-in-wool off-roaders might miss the familiar, straightforward 2WD/4WD/4WD Lock of the outgoing D:5, but Mitsubishi promises that the individual wheel control of the newly added Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC) system will more than make up for it. The system uses four driver-selectable modes – Eco, Normal, Gravel, Snow – along with supportive technologies like traction control and brake-activated yaw control, for better grip, stability and response tuned to the terrain under tread. A hill descent control system ensures stable, steady downhilling at fixed speeds.

A hill descent control system keeps speed steady while driving downhill, ensuring the driver can focus in on tasks like cornering around precarious, gravel-strewn switchbacks Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi assures that it put the updated prototypes through limit-pushing testing on some gnarly (and downright gorgeous) off-road terrain to ensure they could handle it with aplomb.

Back on the asphalt, the Delica benefits from an enhanced collision mitigation braking system that now detects bicycles. A sonar-based parking sensor system helps drivers avoid hitting nearby vehicles and obstacles, while an upgraded camera suite improves imaging scope and quality.

The new Delica D:5 will officially go on sale in Japan on January 9, 2026 for a base price of ¥4,510,000 (approx. US$28,600). Four-wheel drive comes standard across all trims, and power flows from a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel four. The little van packs 'em in better than its diminutive size might suggest, offering seven- and eight-seat layouts.

Okay, it's not nearly as effortlessly lovable as the older 3rd and 4th-gen Delicas that flow into the US each year among the pack of coveted Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) vehicles, but it still looks like an ideal foundation for one hell of a little camper van or trail shuttle. Now, let's just fast-forward through the next 25 years ...

Source: Mitsubishi