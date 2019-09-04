Nine spectacular children's cars going to auction this month

Monterey Car Week is over, but the auction calendar continues unabated across the month of September, with some spectacular offerings across the globe, from Mecum’s Dallas auction this weekend, through the Sáragga Collection in Portugal, to the Goodwood Revival in the UK, and the remarkable Taj Ma Garaj Collection in Dayton, Ohio. One of the common elements across the month of September is the number of high quality children cars coming up for sale.

In total, we counted nine spectacular examples, including a rare 1965 Mustang Junior, a Bugatti T35 Child's Car, a gas-powered 1962 Porsche 804 F1 replica, an exquisite 1933 MG J2J4, and four beautiful Porsche replicas from the Taj Ma Garag Collection: a Porsche 356A Speedster, Porsche 550 Spyder, Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet and a Porsche 936.

Now there aren't many presents that you can give a child that will provide hundreds of hours of enchantment and at the same time add a kicker that will contribute to their college fund, but apart from the pedal car, all of the cars listed here stand an excellent chance of appreciating significantly in value over the long run.

The Taj Ma Garaj Collection goes to auction later this month Darin Schnabel / RM-Sotheby's

Indeed, some of them are so beautiful, they have been part of the Taj Ma Garaj Collection as can be seen from the accompanying photographs which show them among an array of games, pool tables, air hockey tables and other boys toys. That's the Porsche 936 Junior on the wall above, right behind a Porsche Junior tractor.

The Taj Ma Garaj Collection goes to auction later this month Darin Schnabel / RM-Sotheby's

Similarly, that's the Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet Junior on the wall above too.

1962 Porsche 804 F1 Replica

1962 Porsche 804 F1 Replica | Estimate: £9,000 to £12,000 ($11,000 to $14,500)

Estimate: £9,000 to £12,000 ($11,000 to $14,500) | Official Auction Page

Modern aluminum and steel construction, with the design based on Porsche's 1962 Formula 1 race car. Powered by a 4-stroke 50cc rear-mounted fan-cooled petrol engine, push-button start, rack and pinion steering, chain-driven with brakes to rear axle, fitted with 10-inch wheels shod with pneumatic tires.



1925 Bugatti T35 Replica

1925 Bugatti T35 Replica | Estimate: £ 8,000 to £12,000 ($9,700 to $14,570)

Estimate: £ 8,000 to £12,000 ($9,700 to $14,570) | Official Auction Page

Not one of the original Bugatti-manufactured Bebes, but a T35 replica built by Tula Engineering in 1976. Powered by a pull-start 35cc JLO two-stroke engine, with a chain drive to the rear wheels, and an outside brake lever to rear wheels. The main body is made of fiberglass with an alloy bonnet and side louvers, rubber-mounted engine and rear axle, leaf spring front suspension, adjustable throttle pedal, and cast alloy 12-inch-diameter wheels.



1933 MG J2J4

1933 MG J2J4 | Estimate: £4,500 to £5,000 ($5,500 to $6,000)

Estimate: £4,500 to £5,000 ($5,500 to $6,000) | Official Auction Page

This is a modern, hand-built scale model of a 1933 MG J2J4, that has been developed into a fully working child's car, with an aluminum-clad wooden body with steel box section chassis and steel wings. The car has suspension front and rear, with the rear being a coil spring-assisted beam axle with Andre Hartford-type shock absorbers. The electric motor offers a top speed of 8 mph via 24-volt rear-mounted trans axle, powered by two new 34 Ah batteries. The car has hydraulic disc brakes, rack and pinion steering, working head and side lights, removable steering wheel for easy cockpit access, adjustable pedal length, removable bench seat for larger drivers, dummy petrol tank and front cowl with a detailed dummy engine, complete with super charger.

Early sixties Austin J40 pedal car

Early sixties Austin J40 pedal car | Estimate: £3,000 to £4,000 ($3,600 to $4,800) Bonhams

Estimate: £3,000 to £4,000 ($3,600 to $4,800) | Official Auction Page

Early 1960s production, finished in tartan red livery with grey upholstery, the car's boot opens to reveal dummy engine and spark plugs. Recently re-wired with new battery and working headlights.

Porsche 936 Junior

Porsche 936 Junior Estimate: $10,000 to $15,000 RM-Sotheby's

Estimate: $10,000 to $15,000 | Official Auction Page

Built to mark the Porsche 936 victory in the 1981 24 Hours of Le Mans, less than 100 of these half-scale replicas were produced. The replica is powered by a 5 hp Briggs and Stratton engine via a three-speed manual transmission, enabling a top speed of 35 mph. Fully specced from new, rack and pinion steering, disc brakes, limited slip rear axle, 4-wheel coil suspension, working high/low beam headlights, turn signals, horn, taillights, brake lights, electric and pull starters, and remote choke control are just some of the long list of features of what was an official Porsche product that could be purchased for a price around $7,500. When they come to auction, these cars rarely sell for less than $20,000.

Porsche 356 A Speedster Junior

Porsche 356 A Speedster Junior Estimate: $8,000 - $12,000

Estimate: $8,000 - $12,000 | Official Auction Page

No details on this car, but similar replicas have sold for between $6,000 and $15,000 when they have been to auction previously.

Porsche 550 Spyder Junior

Porsche 550 Spyder Junior Estimate: $8,000 to $12,000 RM-Sotheby's

Estimate: $8,000 to $12,000 | Official Auction Page

Originally believed to have been made by Autosport Designs Originals, these replicas sold for more than $10,000 when new.



Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet Junior

Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet Junior | Estimate: $7,000 to $9,000

Estimate: $7,000 to $9,000| Official Auction Page

There's no detail in the auction description, but this is probably one of Porsche's official products sold a few years ago. Around 200 were made, powered by Honda 4-stroke engines. A price of around $10,000 can be expected.

1965 Mustang Junior

1965 Mustang Junior | Estimate: $8,000 to $20,000

Estimate: $8,000 to $20,000 | Official Auction Page

Numbered 214 of 600 produced, this 1965 Mustang Jr. has just been restored. More info available here.