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Automotive

Renault’s retro-inspired EV gets a giant folding fabric roof for summer

By Utkarsh Sood
May 16, 2026
Renault’s retro-inspired EV gets a giant folding fabric roof for summer
The 4 E-Tech Plein Sud comes with an electrically folding roof
The 4 E-Tech Plein Sud comes with an electrically folding roof
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The 4 E-Tech Plein Sud comes with an electrically folding roof
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The 4 E-Tech Plein Sud comes with an electrically folding roof
The fabric opening measures 31.5 by 36.2 inches (800 by 920 mm), meaning its bigger than most sunroofs on modern cars
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The fabric opening measures 31.5 by 36.2 inches (800 by 920 mm), meaning its bigger than most sunroofs on modern cars
The 4 E-Tech Plein Sud comes powered by a 147-hp motor
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The 4 E-Tech Plein Sud comes powered by a 147-hp motor
Use your voice to fold the roof
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Use your voice to fold the roof
The 4 E-Tech Plein Sud gets a new set of safety features
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The 4 E-Tech Plein Sud gets a new set of safety features
The 4 E-Tech Plein Sud starts at £27,445
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The 4 E-Tech Plein Sud starts at £27,445
View gallery - 6 images

Just when modern EVs are starting to feel like interchangeable tech pods on wheels, Renault has decided to bring a little romance back into the equation. The newly revealed open-top version of the Renault 4 E-Tech takes the retro-inspired electric hatch and gives it something the EV world desperately lacks these days – personality.

It comes in the form of an electrically folding roof, which looks set to bring back open-top charm to the EV segment. In fact, Renault claims the new 4 E-Tech Electric "Plein Sud" trim is "the only electric car in its segment that offers a fully opening roof."

It’s an obvious nod to the iconic original Renault 4, from which it already borrows several styling cues. The original car also featured a fabric roof design back in the day, making the connection feel especially fitting. And with summer just around the corner in the Northern Hemisphere, it could well be the timely marketing push Renault needed.

The fabric opening measures 31.5 by 36.2 inches (800 by 920 mm), meaning its bigger than most sunroofs on modern cars
The fabric opening measures 31.5 by 36.2 inches (800 by 920 mm), meaning its bigger than most sunroofs on modern cars

Gimmicks aside, it’s technically far more useful than a conventional sunroof. That’s because the fabric opening, which measures 31.5 by 36.2 inches (800 by 920 mm), electrically folds back in multiple stages to provide a more immersive experience for both front and rear passengers.

You can control it either via Renault's "Reno" voice assistant or through a toggle switch mounted above the windscreen. To accommodate the folding roof, Renault removed the antenna and SUV-style roof bars found on the standard R4.

Even beyond this nifty upgrade, the Renault 4 has already looked like a solid EV option. It’s powered by a 147-hp front-mounted motor producing 180 lb-ft (245 Nm) of torque, while the onboard 52-kWh battery delivers a claimed range of 242 miles (389 km). Charging is respectable too: a DC fast charger can replenish the Plein Sud at up to 100 kW, allowing a 15-to-80% charge in around 30 minutes.

The 4 E-Tech Plein Sud comes powered by a 147-hp motor
The 4 E-Tech Plein Sud comes powered by a 147-hp motor

The Plein Sud remains largely mechanically unchanged from the standard Renault 4, including its 14.8-cubic-foot (420-liter) trunk capacity and 0-60 mph (97 km/h) time of 8.2 seconds. What has been added is a suite of 28 safety systems, including an emergency stop system and a driver-drowsiness monitoring camera, helping the EV comply with the EU’s latest GSR2.3 safety standard.

As for pricing, the Plein Sud starts at £27,445 (around US$37,140) for the Techno+ trim. Standard features include 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, part-leatherette upholstery, a 10-inch Google-powered central touchscreen, wireless smartphone mirroring, wireless phone charging, adaptive cruise control, and hands-free park assist.

Above that sits the Iconic+ trim, priced at £29,445 (approx. US$39,850). That version adds bespoke black alloy wheels, a powered tailgate, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, contrasting yellow interior accents, and an expanded suite of driver-assistance features.

The 4 E-Tech Plein Sud starts at £27,445
The 4 E-Tech Plein Sud starts at £27,445

Orders for the Renault 4 Plein Sud are now open, with deliveries expected to begin in the third quarter of this year. And in case you were wondering, "Plein Sud" translates to "due south" in English – the direction that receives the most sunlight in the Northern Hemisphere. Timed rather appropriately for summer, then.

Cars like the Fiat 500e and MINI Cooper Electric have already proven there’s genuine demand for compact EVs that feel emotional rather than purely utilitarian commuter vehicles, while newer entries like the Citroën ë-C3 are pushing affordability harder than ever. Renault’s advantage, though, is that the 4 E-Tech sits somewhere in the middle: less fashion accessory than the Fiat, less premium-focused than the MINI, and arguably more charming than the increasingly generic crop of small electric crossovers.

Source: Renault

View gallery - 6 images

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AutomotiveRenaultConvertibleElectric VehiclesMINIFiatCitroen
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Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

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