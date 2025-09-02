Smart is building a 2-seater electric car again, expected late 2026

Twenty-seven years after it first broke the car market with the ultra-compact Fortwo, Smart has confirmed it's doing another two-seater, slated for late 2026.

The #2, as it'll be called, will feature styling by Mercedes-Benz Design, underpinned by proprietary new all-electric architecture. That's ... actually all that Smart is saying about it for now.

The microcompact EV is currently nearing the end of its development phase, after which it'll enter feasibility checks. This one will be produced in China, which is to be expected since the brand has been jointly owned by Mercedes-Benz and Chinese automotive giant Geely since 2019.

With its next model, Smart will return to its tiny car roots Smart

The #2, which is set to debut in China and across Europe next year, will round out the current Smart lineup that includes the #1, #3, and #5 – all of which are SUVs in different shapes.

The #2 will expand Smart's portfolio to the A segment it abandoned over the last few years Smart

Smart made the original urban two-seater – the Fortwo, which measured less than 9 feet (3 m) in length – all the way back in 1998, and iterated its design and features over the years. An electric version arrived in 2007, and the very last one rolled off the assembly line in 2024. The company sold two million units of these in total over the years. While the badge offered terrific maneuverability in crowded cities, as well as a fun driving experience and quality interiors, low range marred its grade on score cards.

smart EQ fortwo cabrio | Uncompromisingly electric.

It'll be interesting to see how the #2 is kitted out, how tiny Smart can make it, and what it'll end up costing. A 2022 model was listed at over £22,000 (US$29,630) in the UK, which was and is pretty steep. If Geely can rein in pricing by the time the car's ready, it might well be a compelling choice for folks looking for a better city commuter.

Source: Smart