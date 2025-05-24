Watch: Pint-sized electric truck burns serious rubber drifting on the track

Telo's upcoming MT1 electric truck might only be as big as a two-door Mini Cooper, but it's got more than enough horses – 500, to be exact – under the hood to haul a full-size bed full of cargo.

That kind of power will inevitably corrupt you into dreaming about drifting in this thing, and now, it turns out, you'll be able to do just that.

Telo took its production-spec prototype out to California's Sonoma Raceway, and showed off a mode for the AWD model that disables the motor driving the front wheels. That allowed it to drift on the legendary track, burning cheapo replacement road tires on the asphalt like a champ.

Enjoy the action in the clip from Telo below:

TELO Takes The Track

It's nice to know you'll have the option to drift in your 4-wheel-drive Telo like this, even if you're not going to go nuts every other day in your sub-US$50,000 kei truck. There's also a cheaper 300 hp single-motor RWD variant available with 260 miles (418 km) of range at a starting price of $41,250 – and that will of course power slide all you want.

Now to see if Telo can actually ship the MT1: it's raised $6.8 million and racked up more than 5,000 pre-orders so far, and unveiled its production-spec prototype back in March.

You'll want to swap out the MT1's off-road tires for inexpensive burners before you go drifting Telo Trucks

It's slated to undergo homologation inspections next winter in the US, and the company will subsequently need to figure out its production situation.

The MT1 will also have Jeff Bezos-backed startup Slate's sub-$20,000 modular SUV/pick-up to contend with by then, and that one's already landed more than 100,000 reservations so far. It's also just about 22 inches longer than the MT1. The age of fun, sensibly sized utility vehicles in the US might soon be upon us.

Source: Telo Trucks / YouTube