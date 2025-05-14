Sub-$20k “modular” electric truck racks up more than 100k reservations

When we covered the Slate pickup/SUV a few weeks ago, we described it as a car looking to “kickstart a revolution.” And boy, did it! In just over two weeks since it was unveiled, the Blank Slate pickup has garnered more than 100,000 reservations.

"We are genuinely humbled by America's response to Slate's brand launch and the launch of our truck," said Jeremy Snyder, the chief commercial officer of Slate Auto, while confirming the news to TechCrunch. "We look forward to what lies ahead."

Sure, you may attribute that response to a modest US$50 refundable deposit to reserve a truck. But that may just be the tip of the iceberg. In a market crowded with major players like Rivian and Tesla, Slate has carved out a niche for itself with a highly configurable pickup. Thanks to its modular architecture, the vehicle can be transformed from a pickup into an SUV or hatchback. And let’s not forget the sub-$20,000 price tag (after incentives), sweetened by a $7,500 federal EV tax credit.

All of the Blank Slates will be built in a 1.4-million-square-foot (130,064-sq-m) former printing facility in Warsaw, Indiana. The company aims to start production in late 2026, with the goal of manufacturing more than 150,000 units by the end of 2027.

It’s a bold move for what is essentially an automotive startup. But when you’ve got someone like Jeff Bezos backing you, suddenly it doesn’t seem so far-fetched. The company has raised more than $100 million and attracted high-profile investors, including Thomas Tull, a major backer of Re:Build Manufacturing, and Mark Walter, CEO of Guggenheim Partners, who also serves on the Slate board. After all, you need deep pockets to compete with the likes of Tesla.

That’s not to say that the Blank Slate is gunning solely for the Tesla Cybertruck. It's taking on virtually every other pickup on the market ... and SUVs ... and hatchbacks. You get the idea.

The base model comes as a two-seat pickup. Buyers can then choose from a range of modular add-ons, including rear seats, upgraded infotainment systems, and reinforced bumpers. With these additions, the vehicle transforms from a two-seater to a four- or five-seat SUV. Slate’s tagline, “We Built It. You Make It,” neatly sums up the brand’s ethos.

I, for one, loved Slate’s guerrilla marketing campaign, where several pickup prototypes were spotted on California highways. All of them featured fictitious branding — like the “Rockabye Rides” van seen in Venice Beach.

Notably, each Blank Slate prototype was seen in a different configuration: one as a pickup, another as an SUV, and another as a compact hatchback. These sightings generated a flurry of online buzz, especially with the vehicle’s chameleon-like ability to morph between formats.

Make no mistake — 100,000 reservations is an impressive feat. But there’s no guarantee these will translate into sales. Case in point: the Cybertruck.

That polarizing vehicle reportedly racked up more than a million reservations. But when the production model finally landed, public reception was mixed at best. Today, Tesla is sitting on a ton of inventory, having delivered fewer than 50,000 units so far.

The lesson for Slate is clear: don’t overpromise and underdeliver. Here’s hoping they get it right.

