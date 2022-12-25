Top 15 micro RVs, mini camper vans and tiny add-ons of 2022
View gallery - 38 images
Top 15 micro RVs, mini camper vans and tiny add-ons of 2022
View 38 Images
1/38
2/38
3/38
4/38
5/38
6/38
7/38
8/38
9/38
10/38
11/38
12/38
13/38
14/38
15/38
16/38
17/38
18/38
19/38
20/38
21/38
22/38
23/38
24/38
25/38
26/38
27/38
28/38
29/38
30/38
31/38
32/38
33/38
34/38
35/38
36/38
37/38
38/38
The RV industry may be descending from the record-breaking heights it reached in 2021, but that didn't stop a steady flow of innovative new vehicles from hitting the market throughout 2022. Many of the most interesting motor RVs we saw this year were of the smallest variety, and a surprising percentage were fully electric. From the adorable kei campers of Japan, to the bush-ready 4x4 micro-RVs of South Africa, to the ultralight all-American pickup campers of the US, to the autobahn-to-Alps e-camper vans of Germany, this year saw some truly impressive, one-of-a-kind tiny campers. Here are our 15 favorites.
-
July 08, 2022ElectricBrands this week revealed its electric Camper, an adorable rig that encapsulates much of the dual-tone flair, simple design and affordable escapism of the beloved VW camper bus. Could the Xbus Camper become a legend of the electric RV age?
-
October 05, 2022Like a multitool you can drive and live in, the all-new Bushwakka Kamelback folds, slides and flips its way from compact Toyota truck to cozy home. It supports explorers with a full outdoor kitchen and bathroom, oversized bedroom and off-grid power.
-
December 02, 2022Mercedes is working to extend electrification to its Marco Polo camper van line. The Concept EQT Marco Polo previews an electric mini-camper that sleeps four, prepares meals on a double-stove galley, and switches back to an everyday MPV in minutes.
-
May 17, 2022Rossmönster has introduced the most unique light pickup camper out there. The all-new Lagom is one of a very few hard-wall designs out there, and it expands via full-height front and rear windows that create a gorgeous rooftop observatory.
-
October 19, 2022Instead of making a caravan to tow via bicycle, Flevobike integrates ebike and camper together, creating an ingenious pickup camper-like pedaled micro-RV. The tiny electric camper includes a solar charging system for off-grid camp and e-drive power.
-
October 11, 2022The ID. Buzz van took forever to get to market, but the ID. Buzz camper van has been moving more quickly. Ququq already has the world's first ID. Buzz camper kit ready to order for well under $3K. It also has a new kit for the VW T7 Multivan.
-
August 11, 2022Radica has found room for further differentiation between the pickup truck cap and the pop-up topper. Its Moonlander splits the difference as a wide-body fixed-roof shell that has more camping room than a cap without the weight and fabric of a pop-top.
-
February 28, 2022Campervan Co was one of the first to develop a hybrid camper van, and now it's introducing the Eco Evolution. Based on Ford's PHEV van, the new camper boasts nearly 400 miles of hybrid range and all-electric camping supported by 1,000 watts of solar.
-
September 08, 2022Potential Motors aims to create a new category of all-terrain vehicle, and its debut product does indeed look like a new species. The Adventure 1 UTV micro-camper has a narrow body, smart suspension, two-motor electric powertrain and camper interior.
-
February 15, 2022Quite different from other camper vans, even amongs the quirky camping cars of Japan, the Quokka is a delivery van outside, a transforming log cabin inside. The tiny RV surrounds campers in aromatic Japanese cypress and readily adapts to their needs.
-
June 16, 2022The homey, modular Vanderer camper van is going fully electric. Vanderer now offers the package on the Peugeot e-Rifter, and it's hard to tell what's most efficient – the electric powertrain or van's ability to work as both daily driver and camper.
-
March 08, 2022Japanese kei camper specialists continue to amaze us by building homes into the tiniest vans. Oka Motors has taken it to another level with the Miniature Cruise Cozy, a micro-camper that transforms to transport, feed, clean and sleep up to three people.
-
November 23, 2022The Ford Maverick is the least expensive pickup in the US, so top it with the first inexpensive compatible camper, and you have America's most affordable new truck camper. The GFC pickup topper makes the Maverick a cheap, efficient camping machine.
-
November 17, 2022Many camper vans double as everyday 3-row MPVs, requiring the removal of seats or other parts to switch modes. A new Toyota HiAce camper van makes the switch without removing anything. It's a full-time camper van and full-time 7-passenger minivan.
-
February 04, 2022Nissan discontinued its NV200 small van last year, leaving the adorable, affordable Free Bird mini-camper homeless. Caravan Outfitter has now reinvented the Free Bird into a four-seat Ford camper that's still affordable ... and nicer than ever.
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.