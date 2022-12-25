Top 15 micro RVs, mini camper vans and tiny add-ons of 2022

The RV industry may be descending from the record-breaking heights it reached in 2021, but that didn't stop a steady flow of innovative new vehicles from hitting the market throughout 2022. Many of the most interesting motor RVs we saw this year were of the smallest variety, and a surprising percentage were fully electric. From the adorable kei campers of Japan, to the bush-ready 4x4 micro-RVs of South Africa, to the ultralight all-American pickup campers of the US, to the autobahn-to-Alps e-camper vans of Germany, this year saw some truly impressive, one-of-a-kind tiny campers. Here are our 15 favorites.