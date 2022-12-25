© 2022 New Atlas
Top 15 micro RVs, mini camper vans and tiny add-ons of 2022

The Xbus Camper welcomes in a cleaner generation of RVing
The compact Xbus camper grows by the way of a slide-out rear and pop-up roof module
We're not sure that big TV is necessary, but the Xbus Camper prototype shows a cozy interior
The Kamelback borrows the Z-shaped pop-up frame from Bushwakka's Nest rooftop tent and Sundowner camper trailer
To create the Kamelback, Bushwakka reshaped its Sundowner off-road trailer into a box for mounting up to a Toyota Land Cruiser 79 chassis
The Bushwakka Kamelback offers an exceptionally large 79 x 79-in bed
Mercedes-Benz Concept EQT Marco Polo
The Mercedes Concept EQT Marco Polo's central interior kitchen includes a sink, slide-out induction cooktop and small fridge box
Rossmönster Lagom hard-sided pop-up pickup camper
Rossmönster Lagom camper packed up and ready for mountain adventure
With a bed over 7 feet long, the Flevobike GoCamp is ready to sleep a variety of body types
A four-wheeled pedal-assist tiny motorhome won't work everywhere, but in places that offer the right cycling infrastructure and scenery, the Flevobike GoCamp could be the perfect escape
The Quququ BusBox-4 bed stretches the full width of the ID. Buzz cabin to comfortably sleep two people
Drop the rear BusBox-4 panel out of the VW ID. Buzz tailgate and you get an outdoor kitchen with dual-burner stove, fresh water, sink and space for a fridge or cooler
Campervan Co showed its Eco Evolution prototype at the 2022 Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show
The Campervan Co Eco Evolution has an electrified side kitchen mini-camper floor plan
The compact Potential Motors Adventure 1 is meant to navigate more like a side-by-side than a street-legal SUV
The Potential Adventure 1 slide-out kitchen provides a tailgate-sheltered place to prepare food and drink
The Potential Adventure 1 promises a cozy camper experience for two people
At just under 340 cm long, the Mishima Quokka is a very tiny camper
Mishima Quokka micro-camper set up for dining and relaxing
Vanderer includes its electrical system and pop-up roof standard, and the interior camper modules are offered as add-ons
The e-Vanderer's multifunctional interior layout is among the nicest, smartest we've seen in such a small van
The Suzuki Every only measures 340 x 148 x 190 cm (L x W x H), but Oka Motors makes the most of every square inch
A width expansion piece turns the Oka Miniature Cruise Cozy kitchen block into a loft bed for one person
The Oka Miniature Cruise Cozy dining table becomes a side table with the cushions rearranged into a lengthwise sofa
The GFC Platform Camper for the Ford Maverick has a super simple design with pop-top roof, modular bed and flip-up hatches
Putting together a little party in the GFC Platform Camper
The Ford Maverick is the cheapest pickup truck in America, and the GFC Platform Camper is one of the least expensive pickup camper options and the first to be adapted to a Maverick, so together they make the most affordable brand-new camper pickup out there
With a couple of slides and folds, the UI Freestyle 7 goes from overnight camper van to unassuming 7-seat minivan
The UI Freestyle 7 looks like a sleeper van at first but hides a tiny rear kitchen below the bed cushions
UI Freestyle 7 mini-camper van
The UI Freestyle 7 casecond-row bench switched up to rear-facing mode to create a five-person dining lounge
The UI Freestyle 7 camper van's second-row bench switched up to rear-facing mode to create a five-person dining lounge
Caravan Outfitter's new kitchen design includes a dual-burner stove, expandable worktop, drawer fridge, and collapsible sink basin with water canister
Caravan Outfitter Free Bird camper van buyers can add the Yakima Carbon Skybox as an option
With its lightweight build, fast-switching versatility and mid-level price, Radica makes a solid case for going with a topper/camper 'tweener
The Radica Moonlander sleeping platform sits atop the pickup bed sides, leaving the entire bed free to use, including for taller equipment like a fridge
By creating a transverse bed with its wide body, Radica makes it easier to camp in the short bed pickups preferred by off-roaders
The RV industry may be descending from the record-breaking heights it reached in 2021, but that didn't stop a steady flow of innovative new vehicles from hitting the market throughout 2022. Many of the most interesting motor RVs we saw this year were of the smallest variety, and a surprising percentage were fully electric. From the adorable kei campers of Japan, to the bush-ready 4x4 micro-RVs of South Africa, to the ultralight all-American pickup campers of the US, to the autobahn-to-Alps e-camper vans of Germany, this year saw some truly impressive, one-of-a-kind tiny campers. Here are our 15 favorites.

