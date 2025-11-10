Toyota's iconic Hilux pickup goes electric next June

For its ninth generation revamp, the legendary go-anywhere Toyota Hilux pickup is getting a major makeover inside and out. The 2026 model will be available in an all-electric flavor for the first time, in addition to the existing diesel hybrid powertrain version that was introduced earlier this year. And later on, you'll also be able to get a hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck too.

The updated Hilux gets a new front fascia with narrowed headlights; the electric vehicle (EV) does away with the grille for a more modern snout, and both the hybrid and electric versions bear a bold, wide Toyota badge in the center. The battery electric (BEV) variant gets special alloys to differentiate it too. Whichever powertrain you choose, you'll only be able to get it as a double cab.

Known for being tough as nails and as reliable as a golden retriever, Toyota says the new all-wheel-drive (AWD) Hilux doesn't compromise on ruggedness. Despite having the battery installed under the floor, the BEV has the same 27.5-inch (700-mm) wading capability as the hybrid model.

The electric Hilux will do something like 150-185 miles on a full charge Toyota

In fact, it gets a couple of bonuses. That includes the first-ever electric power steering in a Hilux, which should make it easier to drive over difficult terrain with less kick-back, and a Multi-Terrain Select system that adapts brake and torque control to tackle different off-road situations.

The 2026 BEV version will be the first Hilux to feature electric power steering, as well as a Multi-Terrain Select system for tackling different terrains Toyota

The Hilux also gets a bunch of handy new driving aids: Low Speed Acceleration Suppression, Proactive Driving Assist and an Emergency Driving Stop System. Toyota notes that it will make more available as they're ready via over-the-air updates.

On the inside, the truck gets new 12.3-inch instrument cluster and infotainment displays, and AWD and off-road controls sit in the center console where they should be easy to reach. A companion mobile app will show you your Hilux's "fuel" level, EV charging status, and journey history.

The 2026 Hilux will only be available in a double cab body style Toyota

The BEV Hilux gets a 193 hp powertrain, with high-efficiency 'eAxles' delivering 151 lb.ft (205 Nm) of torque at the front, and 198 lb.ft (268.6 Nm) at the rear. It's mated to a 59.2-kWh lithium-ion battery, which should be good for up to 150 miles (241 km). A separate Toyota press release mentions 300 km (186 miles) for its Thailand-bound model, but that might be the result of localization. Expect a payload capacity of around 1,575 lb (715 kg), and 2,527 lb (1,600kg) towing capacity with this one.

The updated Hilux will get 12.3-inch infotainment and instrument cluster displays, as well as a slew of driving aids Toyota

The hybrid, meanwhile, manages a larger payload of 2,204 lb (1,000 kg) and can tow up to 7,716 lb (3,500 kg); it'll manage a range of 265 miles (425 km).

The Hybrid Hilux gets a grille and different alloys than the BEV version – along with greater payload and towing capacity Toyota

These will arrive around June 2026. If you're one of the odd few who simply must have a fuel-cell-powered Hilux, you'll have to wait until 2028. Toyota hasn't said what these will cost, but I imagine the BEV will come in a little above the 2025 hybrid's £40,436 (around US$53,230) starting price in the UK.

It's too bad the electric Hilux won't come to the US – blame the Chicken Tax Toyota

Sadly, it won't come to the US, owing to the Chicken Tax that adds a 25% tariff to light trucks like the Hilux. For the rest of the world, it'll likely be a compelling choice for truck buyers looking for a zero-emissions option that won't break the bank.

Source: Toyota UK / Toyota Thailand