Volkswagen's most alluring California camper van becomes even grander

Seven months ago, Volkswagen launched its iconic California camper van into its own brand, incorporating camper products ranging from mini-camping, to everyday MPV-camping, to Grand family base camping. Now it's bringing the oldest camper van model of the new sub-brand up to 2025 standards. The only California camper van with a bathroom, the flagship Grand California gets sweeter than ever with new smarts and embellishments.

During the California camper van's 30th birthday year, Volkswagen presented an all-new style of California unlike what the world had become accustomed to. A larger, more capacious RV, the new camper was built on the full-size Crafter van instead of the midsize Transporter series that had long underpinned the standard California. And in place of the iconic pop-top, it had a supersized sleeper hard roof that didn't look quite as cool but did provide full hard-walled protection for the whole family, more reminiscent of home.

That model was the Grand California, the production version of the 2017 California XXL concept camper, which remains one of the most popular and compelling concept RVs we've looked at over the decades, right alongside similarly visionary studies like the 2019 Hymer Vision Venture and 2013 Knaus Tabbert Caravisio.

Volkswagen even surprised the crowds at the 2018 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon by following up the Grand California 600 it had previewed earlier that same August with a second version, the longer, lower Grand California 680.

Volkswagen surprised the 2018 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon with a second Grand California model, the 680 C.C. Weiss/New Atlas

We haven't had the chance to feature the Grand California since its debut in 2018, though we have always been compelled to stop and snap a few photos of it every time we've see it in the wild. It truly boasts Volkswagen's most attractive camper van interior, with that hardshell floor plan for up to four people, one of the RV industry's earliest smart home control systems and loads of other smart, functional amenities.

Happily, Volkswagen UK has given us a reason to put the Grand California back on the front page, delivering key upgrades to the 2025 model year. Seven years into the camper's life cycle, we'd say it's about time for a few new flourishes.

New 10-in standalone touchscreen Volkswagen

To start, the 2025 Grand California gains the update package its Crafter base van received last year. The key highlight is a standard 10-in infotainment touchscreen that can be optionally upgraded to a 12.9-in screen, upsized from the standard 8-in screen on older Grand California vans. Along with the hovering info screen, the updated tech suite includes App Connect as standard for seamless access to smartphone apps like Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

The enlarged cockpit screen is joined by a new 5-in color touchscreen in the living module. First introduced on the all-new California that launched last year, the new tablet-style screen replaces a smaller, less colorful touch panel of old and brings the Grand California a little closer to the superlatively futuristic concept camper that preceded it. The new California app extends control beyond the vehicle to one's smartphone.

Shown here on the smaller Volkswagen California, the new portait-oriented color touchscreen now comes standard on the 2025 Grand California Volkswagen

Rounding out the new Grand California update package is a modified Euro VI HD-compliant 161-hp 2.0-liter engine. Available for both front-wheel drive and 4motion AWD models, the updated TDI engine puts out 302 lb-ft of torque. Volkswagen has also updated the Grand's exterior badging to bring it in line with the new California.

What hasn't changed is the two available Grand California floor plans: the extra-high 600 and the longer, sleeker 680. The extra-long 683-cm (269-in) version offers the added comfort of a longitudinal rear bed but does not offer the optional slide-extendable alcove bed available on the 599-cm (236-in) variant.

Volkswagen Grand California Volkswagen

Both Grand California vans include a central wet bathroom, a feature notoriously missing from the smaller California camper van, and a traditional layout with passenger-side kitchen and driver-side dinette. Equipment highlights include a 70-L drawer fridge located at the front-end of the kitchen block for indoor/outdoor access, flexible equipment like a foldaway bathroom sink, and an outdoor folding dining set that tucks away neatly in the rear doors.

The 2025 Grand California comes loaded with the latest in standard driver assistance, including adaptive cruise control with predictive speed limiter, forward collision warning with braking, and dual-side blind spot monitoring. The 600 model starts at £84,046 (approx. US$108,750), while the 680 slides in at £86,800 ($112,325).

Source: Volkswagen UK