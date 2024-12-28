On the road to success with 2024's top ebike innovations

The end of the year is traditionally a time for reflection, so we've gone back through 12 months of new ebike launches, tech developments and e-mobility highlights to compile our pick of 2024's top ebike innovations.

As with last year's selection, we've elected not to focus on models that have shifted the most units in a very healthy marketplace, or coverage that's attracted the most eyes. Instead we've chosen standout tech or novel ideas that could make a difference to those who want motor assistance at the pedal.

A number of motor advances caught our eye in 2024, along with a cargo bike with landing gear, a solar-powered charging station for up to 12 ebikes at once and a laid-back PAS motorhome – which isn't not strictly an ebike but is certainly impressive.

Our 2024 ebike tech roundup is presented in no particular order. Enough preamble, let's dive in.