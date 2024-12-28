On the road to success with 2024's top ebike innovations
The end of the year is traditionally a time for reflection, so we've gone back through 12 months of new ebike launches, tech developments and e-mobility highlights to compile our pick of 2024's top ebike innovations.
As with last year's selection, we've elected not to focus on models that have shifted the most units in a very healthy marketplace, or coverage that's attracted the most eyes. Instead we've chosen standout tech or novel ideas that could make a difference to those who want motor assistance at the pedal.
A number of motor advances caught our eye in 2024, along with a cargo bike with landing gear, a solar-powered charging station for up to 12 ebikes at once and a laid-back PAS motorhome – which isn't not strictly an ebike but is certainly impressive.
Our 2024 ebike tech roundup is presented in no particular order. Enough preamble, let's dive in.
-
If there had been ebikes in Tron, it's possible that they would have looked something like Blue Steel. The futuristic creation boasts hubless wheels, full suspension and a single-sided front swingarm, although it has the soul of an old Schwinn.
-
ZF is best known as an auto tech and supply company, but it's ready to grow its name in ebikes. Its new 48V drive is centered around one of the most compact, inconspicuous electric motors in the bike game and still boasts serious power and torque.
-
Combining aspects of a mountain bike, trekking bike and cargo bike, Tern has designed an all-weather, all-terrain pedal-assist gear hauler called the Orox that taps into Bosch power and is dual-battery ready for extended trips into the wild.
-
Though ebike battery fires are relatively rare, they can cause serious damage to property and riders alike. Beam Global is looking to take charging outdoors with a 12-ebike, grid-independent charging hub that's powered by solar and batteries.
-
Rad Power Bikes already ensures that all of its models meet UL safety standards, but has now gone further with the introduction of the Safe Shield Battery, which incorporates technology designed to protect against overheating.
-
We expect the occasional bicycle RV launch, but Grounded has released something we weren't expecting at all. Its T1 micro-camper is a live-in e-trike-powered tractor-trailer with standing height interior, panoramic windows, and space for two.
-
Cargo ebikes can be a great alternative to the family car when hauling groceries or doing the school run. But they can be a bit wobbly at slow speeds. Startup Tarran is aiming for improved stability with auto-deploying landing gear.
-
The efficiency of a tooth-on-tooth geared transmission, with the smoothly variable gear ratios of a CVT – minus the belt friction and capable of going all the way down to a zero ratio without needing a clutch. That's a 'holy grail' level promise!
-
While most ebikes on the road today will come with a battery pack, some are riding down the hydrogen fuel-cell cycle path. HydroRide not only has fuel-cell ebikes available, but also a compact refill station to top up H2 canisters.
-
Californian ebike maker Hi-Power Cycles has not only launched a new 80-mph beast, but has also established a brand new Defense Division to get the Revolution W into the hands of military, law enforcement and local government personnel.
-
South Korean startup Kosmos has made its Indiegogo debut with a tech-packed ebike named the Nova7. The PAS commuter features a mid-mount internal gearbox, rear-hub motor with responsive torque sensing, and a low-maintenance belt drive.
-
Romanian e-mobility startup Diodra is laying claim to making the world's lightest ebike with a bamboo frame. The S3 tips the scales at 15 kg and features an all-in-one hub drive that includes motor and battery.
-
Back in 2022, Canadian bike maker Biktrix launched a powerful hardtail off-road ebike that featured two drivetrains – pedal power to the right and high-power motor to the left. Now the Juggernaut XD has gone full squish for 2024.
-
This week, Mahle launched its lightest electric bike drive series yet. The new XS system shaves over a pound off Mahle's previous lightweight champion while also freeing up more latitude in ebike design.
-
Finding that many ebike riders prefer to throttle through commutes and urban adventures, LA-based startup Owlet opted to ditch the pedals altogether for its upcoming One model – a high-torque angular beast with attitude.
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.