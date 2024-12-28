© 2024 New Atlas
Bicycles

On the road to success with 2024's top ebike innovations

By Paul Ridden
December 28, 2024
On the road to success with 2024's top ebike innovations
View 1 Image
1/1

The end of the year is traditionally a time for reflection, so we've gone back through 12 months of new ebike launches, tech developments and e-mobility highlights to compile our pick of 2024's top ebike innovations.

As with last year's selection, we've elected not to focus on models that have shifted the most units in a very healthy marketplace, or coverage that's attracted the most eyes. Instead we've chosen standout tech or novel ideas that could make a difference to those who want motor assistance at the pedal.

A number of motor advances caught our eye in 2024, along with a cargo bike with landing gear, a solar-powered charging station for up to 12 ebikes at once and a laid-back PAS motorhome – which isn't not strictly an ebike but is certainly impressive.

Our 2024 ebike tech roundup is presented in no particular order. Enough preamble, let's dive in.

Tags

Bicyclesebikesbest-of-2024
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!