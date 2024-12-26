Top 10 cycling innovations that "weren't like the others" in 2024

As another year draws to a close, it's time to once again look back at the cycling-related innovations that made the biggest impression on us over the past 365 days. Read on, to check out a dual-chain bike, a whip-fast electronic shock, skeletal pedals and more.

We've said this about our past roundups, but we'll say it again …

This is not meant to be a list of the best cycling products of 2024. If you're into bikes, you've probably already seen a container-ship-load of such lists on other sites.

Instead, we've set out to identify the most innovate products that have graced our pages over the past 12 months. Some of these may indeed be among the year's best, quality- and popularity-wise, whereas others might just end up being footnotes in cycling-industry history … despite the fact that they're still pretty darn clever and unique.

We should also point out that because ebikes continue to skyrocket in popularity, they're once again getting a whole other list of their very own. So, without any more ado, here is our e-bike-free list of 2024's most "interesting" cycling products.