Top 10 cycling innovations that "weren't like the others" in 2024
As another year draws to a close, it's time to once again look back at the cycling-related innovations that made the biggest impression on us over the past 365 days. Read on, to check out a dual-chain bike, a whip-fast electronic shock, skeletal pedals and more.
We've said this about our past roundups, but we'll say it again …
This is not meant to be a list of the best cycling products of 2024. If you're into bikes, you've probably already seen a container-ship-load of such lists on other sites.
Instead, we've set out to identify the most innovate products that have graced our pages over the past 12 months. Some of these may indeed be among the year's best, quality- and popularity-wise, whereas others might just end up being footnotes in cycling-industry history … despite the fact that they're still pretty darn clever and unique.
We should also point out that because ebikes continue to skyrocket in popularity, they're once again getting a whole other list of their very own. So, without any more ado, here is our e-bike-free list of 2024's most "interesting" cycling products.
Novel 2-chain bike aims at rock-solid ride and rugged redundancyJuly 09, 2024World Bicycle Relief has declared its Buffalo Bicycle the strongest available for rural terrain, and it hasn't taken the redesign lightly. With the Buffalo S2, it's reworked the basic chain, gears and pedals into a unicorn: a two-chain drivetrain.
Plug-and-play bike wearables clip everyday shoes into clipless pedalsMay 01, 2024Clipless bike shoes are great for cycling but not much else. ClipClap lets everyday cyclists remove those clipless cleats ASAP. Its wearable adapters strap around everyday shoes, clip in during the ride, and immediately stow away after.
Fox Live Valve Neo electronic MTB shock claims "world's fastest" titleSeptember 26, 2024Electronic rear shocks for MTBs have some big selling points, but they have to react to changing terrain quickly. That shouldn't be a problem with Fox's new Live Valve Neo, as it's claimed to be the world's fastest wireless cycling suspension system.
New one-click valve promises to revolutionize bike tire inflationJuly 08, 2024German manufacturer Schwalbe has revealed what it says will become the industry standard in bicycle tire valve systems. Known as Clik Valve, the setup is claimed to be much easier to use than existing systems, and to boost air flow by up to 50%.
Bike headlight goes wide for better, less obnoxious visibilitySeptember 13, 2024Some bike headlights are designed to get you seen by motorists, while others are made to help you see the road. The Light Rail is claimed to excel at both, with a unique rectangular design that emphasizes light spread and movement over intensity.
In-tire sensor sends real-time pressure readings to psi-conscious cyclistsNovember 03, 2024When it comes to the pressure of bike tires, a few psi either way can make a big difference in performance. The Outrider sensor was designed with that fact in mind, as it provides real-time pressure readings from within tubeless tires.
Shimano patents electric, self-adjusting cycling shoesAugust 26, 2024Shimano has been granted a US patent on a wireless electronic cleat system for cycling shoes. The system is used to adjust the position of the shoe relative to your pedals as you ride.
World's first 3D-printed titanium road bike set to enter productionSeptember 17, 2024We've seen 3D-printed titanium bars, stems and frame components, but the Reactor Aero takes the concept a whole lot further. Made by the No. 22 Bicycle Company in upstate New York, it's being billed as the world's first 3D-printed titanium road bike.
Bizarre MTB pedals sport an open design for less weight and more gripDecember 01, 2024The thinner the mountain bike pedal, the lighter and less bulky it will be. Canadian company Outlier MTB has taken this concept to the extreme, with pedals that sport a platform which is completely open in the middle.
Origami bike rack snaps into cargo basket in millisecondsJuly 27, 2024Sometimes a cyclist needs a big, old basket. Sometimes a big, old basket is the last thing they need. The new Allpacka One ensures they're happy in both cases, riding as a flat rack on regular commutes and fast-folding into a 30-L basket on demand.
