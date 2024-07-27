Origami bike rack snaps into cargo basket in milliseconds

Sometimes a bicycle commuter needs a big, old basket for carrying groceries or other everyday sundries. Sometimes a big, old basket is the last thing he or she needs. Sure, you'll find plenty of bikes with modular basket solutions, but what if you don't realize you need one until you're wobbling around with shopping bags hanging off each handlebar end? The new Allpacka One ensures that never happens, riding as a flat, low-profile cargo rack during the average commute and fast-folding into a spacious 30-L basket whenever you need one.

Designed to mount atop a flat luggage rack using four screws, the Allpacka One has a flat top and vertical sides that hang over the top of the wheel in folded form. Loops located along the upper edges serve to hang or lash panniers and packs.

The closed Allpacka One sits flat and close to the bike, serving as a basic rack for hanging and strapping things Allpacka

The origami-style construction means that one swift motion transforms the One into a basket in about one second flat. It's large enough to carry a couple bags of groceries, packages or a crate of beer and can handle a payload of 44 lb (20 kg). Allpacka has even thrown some ice in it and used it as a makeshift cooler after arrival (you probably don't want to pedal around with melting ice and loose glass bottles bouncing all over).

The One certainly won't become an accessory of choice for mountain bikers or endurance racers, but it does seem like a great addition for everyday urban commuters, especially those who've already found themselves in a situation with too much cargo to comfortably carry by bicycle. Have a basket whenever you need it; fold it out of the way the rest of the time. It weighs in at 5.5 lb (2.5 kg).

The Allpacka One is good for groceries, gym bags, backpacks and other everyday cargo Allpacka

Allpacka showed the One at Eurobike 2024 earlier this month. It plans to launch a Kickstarter campaign in September to help fund a market launch. It has not yet estimated pricing but does say that it plans to offer accessories like a cargo net and rain cover. It also says that the individual parts of the One are designed to be modular so owners can easily replace them should they break.

The source link below has a quick video of the Allpacka in action right at the top of the home page.

Source: Allpacka

