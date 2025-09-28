© 2025 New Atlas
Bike kit transforms a regular ride into front-loading cargo hauler

By Paul Ridden
September 28, 2025
Bike kit transforms a regular ride into front-loading cargo hauler
The Argo Fy converts a regular bike or ebike into a Dutch-style front-loader
The Argo Fy converts a regular bike or ebike into a Dutch-style front-loader
The Argo Fy converts a regular bike or ebike into a Dutch-style front-loader
The Argo Fy converts a regular bike or ebike into a Dutch-style front-loader
Argo's Scott Taylor introduces the Fy (Mark II) cargo bike conversion kit
Argo's Scott Taylor introduces the Fy (Mark II) cargo bike conversion kit
The Argo Fy kit ships 90% assembled
The Argo Fy kit ships 90% assembled
The Argo Fy's water-resistant ply bucket can haul up to 150 lb
The Argo Fy's water-resistant ply bucket can haul up to 150 lb
The Argo Fy ships with two child safety harnesses
The Argo Fy ships with two child safety harnesses
Aluminum frame with ply bucket, moto-style double-leg center stand, ebike-ready hydraulic disc brake and Kenda rubber wrapped around the front wheel
Aluminum frame with ply bucket, moto-style double-leg center stand, ebike-ready hydraulic disc brake and Kenda rubber wrapped around the front wheel
Way back in 2016, we featured a nifty Kickstarter for a kit that converted a regular bicycle into a front-loader cargo hauler in double quick time. Now the company has announced an updated version called the Argo Fy.

So the idea is fairly simple. If you have a spare bike but would rather go Dutch and have a "cargo-hauling, kid-toting, grocery-getting, fun-having machine," you don't need to spend multiple thousands on a dedicated build – you can just buy an Argo kit.

Based on customer feedback from the Lift kit days and beyond, the Colorado-based company has now developed the Argo Fy – or Mark II – of its novel cargo kit.

The chromoly of the original has been replaced by a "beefed up" 6061 aluminum frame for improved all-weather durability. And the company reports compatibility with more donor bike styles, including commuter models, fatbikes, rear-hub ebikes and step-through frames.

What is an Argo Cargo Bike?

The brake at the 20-inch front wheel wrapped in Kenda rubber is an ebike-ready hydraulic disc flavor. A motorcycle-like dual-leg center stand helps with parked stability. And the bucket is fashioned using waterproof phenolic ply with a grippy inner surface that just happens to look good too.

The Fy comes flatpacked, but almost 90% assembled so you shouldn't spend too long building before your first ride. Conversion seems straightforward enough too. First you'll need to assemble the front-loader frame. Then pop off the front wheel of your two-wheeler, and attach the forks to the front-loader's steering mechanism, tweaking for rake.

A patented BBLink attachment is mounted at the bottom bracket and this locks into an adjustable pipe that goes into the tubular support at the rear of the Fy's frame. The Argo's braking system is cabled to the existing front brake lever and adjusted and then you have a working cargo hauler.

The Argo Fy ships with two child safety harnesses
The Argo Fy ships with two child safety harnesses

Argo recommends that cargo doesn't exceed 150 lb (68 kg), or the bike may suffer handling issues. The package ships with two child safety harnesses to keep young passengers safe, and a rain canopy can be optioned in.

The Argo Fy carries a list price of US$1,399, but can currently be pre-ordered for $1,199. There are still a few design and production hurdles to overcome, but the company anticipates that orders will start to ship to customers in December.

Product page: Argo Fy

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

