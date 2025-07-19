Fat-tire Aventure bike gets torquey mid-drive motor boost

California's Aventon began its fat-tire Aventure journey in 2021, relying on Bafang hub motors to power the ride. Now the company has gone in-house for the new M model, a mid-drive wilderness wanderer that gives riders enough torque to conquer.

Both the original best seller and 2023's follow up adventure bike were powered by a 750-W rear-hub motor that peaked at more than 1,000 watts. So Aventon opting to tame things down with a 250-W offering may seem a little odd at first glance of the spec sheet.

But the new in-house motor has been moved to the middle of the bike for a more natural, responsive feel, aided by a double-side torque sensor, as well as improved weight distribution. It peaks at 750 watts, and offers pedal-assist up to 20 mph (32 km/h) over three modes. But that can be unlocked to 28 mph, and the bike can be had with a throttle as an optional extra.

Three levels of app-tuned pedal-assist, plus optional throttle Aventon

The motor puts 100 Nm (73.7 lb.ft) of hill-climbing torque on tap, and Aventon has included a 10-speed Shimano CUES drivetrain with electronic/auto shifting for ride flexibility. The downtube is home to a 733-Wh Li-ion battery featuring LG 21700 cells for up to 85 miles (138.7 km) of per-charge adventuring at the lowest assist level.

Riders can fine tune ebike performance through the companion mobile app. And the Aventon Control Unit brings security features to the party too, in the shape of remote rear-wheel/battery locking, GPS tracking, geofencing, built-in 4G connectivity, onboard alarm, and passcode entry.

Suspension fork, fat tires and suspension seatpost help make travels less jarring Aventon

The ebike is built around an alloy hard-tail frame with a lockout suspension fork offering 80 mm of travel, plus a suspension seatpost, for absorbing the inevitable bumps along the way. It rolls on 26-inch aluminum wheels wearing 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires, sports fenders help keep dirt and damp at bay, and comes to a stop courtesy of SRAM DB4 four-piston hydraulic brakes.

The Aventure M ships with a rear rack, and is rated to haul a total of 400 lb (181 kg) – including the rider. The bike itself tips the scales at a hefty 73 lb (33 kg). It launches at US$2,899 in basalt, camo or pacific colorways.

Aventon: Aventure M | Limitless Exploration

Product page: Aventon Aventure M

