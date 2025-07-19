© 2025 New Atlas
Bicycles

Fat-tire Aventure bike gets torquey mid-drive motor boost

By Paul Ridden
July 19, 2025
Fat-tire Aventure bike gets torquey mid-drive motor boost
The Aventure M from Aventon "is the perfect blend of rugged capability, performance, and technology to help you explore further than ever before"
The Aventure M from Aventon "is the perfect blend of rugged capability, performance, and technology to help you explore further than ever before"
View 6 Images
The Aventure M from Aventon "is the perfect blend of rugged capability, performance, and technology to help you explore further than ever before"
1/6
The Aventure M from Aventon "is the perfect blend of rugged capability, performance, and technology to help you explore further than ever before"
Suspension fork, fat tires and suspension seatpost help make travels less jarring
2/6
Suspension fork, fat tires and suspension seatpost help make travels less jarring
750-W (peak) mid-drive motor and 85-mile battery put the wilderness within reach
3/6
750-W (peak) mid-drive motor and 85-mile battery put the wilderness within reach
Three levels of app-tuned pedal-assist, plus optional throttle
4/6
Three levels of app-tuned pedal-assist, plus optional throttle
The Aventon Control Unit keeps you protected and connected at the same time
5/6
The Aventon Control Unit keeps you protected and connected at the same time
The Aventure M is rated to haul up to 400 lb, including the rider
6/6
The Aventure M is rated to haul up to 400 lb, including the rider
View gallery - 6 images

California's Aventon began its fat-tire Aventure journey in 2021, relying on Bafang hub motors to power the ride. Now the company has gone in-house for the new M model, a mid-drive wilderness wanderer that gives riders enough torque to conquer.

Both the original best seller and 2023's follow up adventure bike were powered by a 750-W rear-hub motor that peaked at more than 1,000 watts. So Aventon opting to tame things down with a 250-W offering may seem a little odd at first glance of the spec sheet.

But the new in-house motor has been moved to the middle of the bike for a more natural, responsive feel, aided by a double-side torque sensor, as well as improved weight distribution. It peaks at 750 watts, and offers pedal-assist up to 20 mph (32 km/h) over three modes. But that can be unlocked to 28 mph, and the bike can be had with a throttle as an optional extra.

Three levels of app-tuned pedal-assist, plus optional throttle
Three levels of app-tuned pedal-assist, plus optional throttle

The motor puts 100 Nm (73.7 lb.ft) of hill-climbing torque on tap, and Aventon has included a 10-speed Shimano CUES drivetrain with electronic/auto shifting for ride flexibility. The downtube is home to a 733-Wh Li-ion battery featuring LG 21700 cells for up to 85 miles (138.7 km) of per-charge adventuring at the lowest assist level.

Riders can fine tune ebike performance through the companion mobile app. And the Aventon Control Unit brings security features to the party too, in the shape of remote rear-wheel/battery locking, GPS tracking, geofencing, built-in 4G connectivity, onboard alarm, and passcode entry.

Suspension fork, fat tires and suspension seatpost help make travels less jarring
Suspension fork, fat tires and suspension seatpost help make travels less jarring

The ebike is built around an alloy hard-tail frame with a lockout suspension fork offering 80 mm of travel, plus a suspension seatpost, for absorbing the inevitable bumps along the way. It rolls on 26-inch aluminum wheels wearing 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires, sports fenders help keep dirt and damp at bay, and comes to a stop courtesy of SRAM DB4 four-piston hydraulic brakes.

The Aventure M ships with a rear rack, and is rated to haul a total of 400 lb (181 kg) – including the rider. The bike itself tips the scales at a hefty 73 lb (33 kg). It launches at US$2,899 in basalt, camo or pacific colorways.

Aventon: Aventure M | Limitless Exploration

Product page: Aventon Aventure M

New Atlas may receive commission when you make purchases through our Amazon links

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

BicyclesOff-roadebikesPedal-assisted
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!