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Bicycles

Brembo distills its racing know-how into top-shelf mountain bike brakes

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
May 01, 2026
Brembo distills its racing know-how into top-shelf mountain bike brakes
Brembo's new GR-Pro kit is designed for demanding MTB and downhill riders
Brembo's new GR-Pro kit is designed for demanding MTB and downhill riders
View 4 Images
Brembo's new GR-Pro kit is designed for demanding MTB and downhill riders
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Brembo's new GR-Pro kit is designed for demanding MTB and downhill riders
You can choose between 200-mm and 220-mm discs to combine with the forged caliper, which features custom compound pads and four 18-mm pistons
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You can choose between 200-mm and 220-mm discs to combine with the forged caliper, which features custom compound pads and four 18-mm pistons
The kit has been developed over years with testing assistance from Specialized's Gravity racing team
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The kit has been developed over years with testing assistance from Specialized's Gravity racing team
The master cylinder can be adjusted in three different ways to get the brake feel and ergonomics just right
4/4
The master cylinder can be adjusted in three different ways to get the brake feel and ergonomics just right
View gallery - 4 images

Brembo's braking equipment has graced many a champion-winning F1 racecar and MotoGP superbike over the last several decades. It's now targeting cyclists who demand serious stopping power, with a whole ecosystem of gear specifically for mountain bikes.

The GR-Pro lineup includes brake calipers, master cylinders, brake pads, brake discs, steel braided hoses, and custom mineral oil. It's all been developed for competition-grade performance for mountain, downhill, and eMTB riders.

This stuff has actually been in the works for a few years now. Brembo fit its kit on to bicycles for Specialized's Gravity Team last year ahead of the UCI MTB World Series to put it through its paces and perfect it. What you can look forward to, as a result, is plenty of power, adjustability, and control.

There's a choice of 200-mm or 220-mm stainless steel discs that are 2.3-mm thick and feature motorcycle-derived spokes, which pair with a two-piece forged alloy caliper in Brembo's signature red with four 18-mm pistons. The brake pads feature a custom compound developed in-house for a sharp bite, and stability at high temperatures.

The master cylinder is an oversized affair with three-level lever ratio adjustment to lock in your preferred lever pull feel, seven levels of dead stroke adjustment for the bite point, and 40 reach-adjustment positions to suit the size of your hand.

The master cylinder can be adjusted in three different ways to get the brake feel and ergonomics just right
The master cylinder can be adjusted in three different ways to get the brake feel and ergonomics just right

Brembo says the discs have been designed for rapid heat dissipation, while the mineral oil's viscosity remains stable across a wide range of temperatures. Together, the entire setup promises superior braking performance when you're speeding downhill and leaving your competition eating your dust.

The kit has been developed over years with testing assistance from Specialized's Gravity racing team
The kit has been developed over years with testing assistance from Specialized's Gravity racing team

The GR-Pro ecosystem will be available starting from July, and it'll arrive in Europe first. As you'd expect, this won't come cheap. Bikeradar noted the kit, which includes calipers, levers, hoses, and two sets of pads, costs €750 (US$880) in Europe. That doesn't include the discs, which you'll have to buy separately.

You can choose between 200-mm and 220-mm discs to combine with the forged caliper, which features custom compound pads and four 18-mm pistons
You can choose between 200-mm and 220-mm discs to combine with the forged caliper, which features custom compound pads and four 18-mm pistons

Take a closer look at the GR-Pro set on Brembo's site.

Source: Brembo

View gallery - 4 images

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BicyclesMountain BikesBrakingBicycle
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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