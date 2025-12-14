© 2025 New Atlas
By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
December 14, 2025
Watch: Mad scientist swaps bicycle suspension springs for magnets
Who needs springs on a bike when you can just task a few ultra-strong magnets with suspension duties?
Who needs springs on a bike when you can just task a few ultra-strong magnets with suspension duties?
Who needs springs on a bike when you can just task a few ultra-strong magnets with suspension duties?
Who needs springs on a bike when you can just task a few ultra-strong magnets with suspension duties?
Furze magnificently built this bike from scratch
Furze magnificently built this bike from scratch
I love magnets, so I'm happy to see them get a leading role in a fun YouTube video like this
I love magnets, so I'm happy to see them get a leading role in a fun YouTube video like this
Colin Furze used to be a plumber, but really found his calling building wacky contraptions, like a homemade hoverbike, a bicycle with wheels made of ice, and automatic Wolverine claws. He even set the world record for the fastest pram (stroller) by fitting an engine on it.

His latest stunt is a hoot for fans of two-wheelers: he created a suspension system for a bicycle that, instead of springs or suspension forks, uses opposing magnets fitted to a custom frame that keep him from feeling any bumps on the road. Surprisingly, it worked.

The idea is indeed novel, and it makes for one of the most interesting bikes I've ever laid eyes on: the huge magnets in front of and behind the seat make it look like someone Photoshopped parts of the frame out.

The Magnet Suspension Bike

Over the course of nearly half an hour, Furze takes us through how he figured out the sort of magnetic force required to make this system work, tested a bunch of magnets with a homebrewed thingamajig, reworked an old bicycle to fit bearing holders and magnets, and then built a magnet-equipped bike from scratch.

Furze magnificently built this bike from scratch
Furze magnificently built this bike from scratch

Ultimately, he ended up using two pairs of magnets with over 1,100 lb (500 kg) of pulling force each in the final build, and they resulted in a plush ride across a range of terrain – though it didn't do well with really large undulations. Still, it's a fascinating watch to learn whether this bonkers idea would work at all – and the bike building montage is a real treat for DIY die-hards.

I love magnets, so I'm happy to see them get a leading role in a fun YouTube video like this
I love magnets, so I'm happy to see them get a leading role in a fun YouTube video like this

Watch the video embedded above, or follow this link to it on YouTube. And if you're not down with Big Magnet, check out Furze's bike made with too many springs.

