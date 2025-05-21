Self-steering trailer converts regular bikes into e-assist cargo haulers

Cargo ebikes can be very handy when you need to haul stuff, but they're kinda big and clumsy when you don't. The Convoy C.01 was created with that fact in mind, as it temporarily converts regular bikes into e-cargoes within a matter of seconds.

Making its European debut next week at the Eurobike show, the Convoy is manufactured by British startup Micro Mobility Labs. The company was founded last year by cyclists/product designers Jon O’Toole and Josh Richards.

Although the device is described as an electric-assist trailer, it's more like an extension of the bike. It quickly clamps onto the bicycle's system-specific rear axle as needed, requiring no tools for the process.

The Convoy, all loaded up and ready to go Convoy

Once attached, the trailer uses a self-steering system to stay laterally aligned with the bike's rear wheel. A sensor on the bicycle's fork detects changes in the angle of the front wheel (as the rider steers), wirelessly triggering a powered steering mechanism to adjust the angle of the trailer's single 14-inch wheel accordingly.

That said, the Convoy still moves vertically on its own for better compliance with uneven road surfaces.

CONVOY, on and off

Items such as groceries can be carried in two side compartments, on an integrated rack, or in panniers attached to that rack. It's also possible to tote two small children in rack-mounted child seats. An integrated "car-sized" tail light boosts its visibility.

The weight of the cargo – and of the 13-kg (29-lb) Convoy itself – is offset by a 250-watt hub motor in the trailer's wheel. That motor augments the rider's pedaling power up to a top speed of 25 km/h (16 mph), automatically triggered by a torque sensor on the bike's crankset.

One charge of the onboard battery should reportedly be good for a range of approximately 30 km (19 miles).

The Convoy can be tipped on end for storage in cramped spaces Convoy

When detached from the bike, the Convoy can be pushed along hand-trolley-style, with the motor still providing assistance if desired. It can also be left standing upright via its kickstand, or tilted up on its rear end and stored vertically if space is limited.

And yes, there's an app. Among other things, it can be used to select an electric-assist level; monitor speed, distance traveled, and battery charge; and to set an anti-theft digital wheel lock on the trailer.

Coinciding with the Convoy C.01's Eurobike debut, Micro Mobility Labs will begin accepting €100 (about $US113) deposits for an initial run of 500 units as of next week. The device will ultimately sell for €2,200 ($2,495).

Jon explains bike system

Source: Convoy

