Crafty cap makes Presta valves more robust, boosts airflow by 300%

Although Presta valves are pretty much standard on higher-end bikes' wheels, the things definitely do have their drawbacks. Dutch company BBB Cycling has decided to do something about that, with a li'l Presta-improving device known as the CoreCap.

So first of all, there certainly are good reasons to use Presta valves.

Among other things, they're better than Shrader valves at maintaining high air pressure, they're lighter, and they're narrower. And because they're narrower, the holes that are drilled in the rims for them are smaller, and thus less likely to compromise the integrity of narrow road bike rims.

Additionally, their cores can (usually) be removed, allowing sealant to be injected through them into tubeless tires.

Those cores, however, are annoyingly fragile – they frequently get bent or even snapped right off, plus they can can become clogged with sealant. Additionally, Presta valves require a special Presta-specific pump head or adapter, leaving cyclists out of luck if they unexpectedly have to inflate their tires someplace like a gas station.

That's where the CoreCap comes in.

The CoreCap Upgrade Set is compatible with threaded Presta valves with removable cores BBB Cycling

To use the basic Upgrade Set version of the device, you just remove the core of your existing Presta valve (and yes, it must have a removable core), thread the machined aluminum CoreCap onto the top, then start pumping with a standard Shrader-head pump. The CoreCap then stays on there full-time.

Not only does the original valve retain all of its original Presta selling points, it reportedly also gains 300% more airflow, and it loses all of its core-related fussiness and fragility.

As an added bonus, because of the increased airflow, BBB Cycling claims that use of the CoreCap should make it possible to seat tubeless tires without the need for a compressor or CO2 cartridge.

The Tubeless Valve Set is offered in three valve lengths BBB Cycling

Speaking of which, there's also a fully-integrated Tubeless Valve Set version of the system. Pricing for it starts at €29.95 (about US$35), while the Upgrade Set – which includes two CoreCaps – is priced at €16.95 ($20).

Cyclists who are tired of their Presta valves might also want to check out Schwalbe's Clik Valve, although it does require its own special pump head.

Source: BBB Cycling via BikeRadar

