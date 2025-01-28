Carbon-framed ebikes bring affordable premium to the daily commute

Budget e-mobility brand Engwe announced a new ebike series at CES 2025 earlier this month, stepping into premium build territory with the N1 commuter. The N1 Air and N1 Pro models have now been detailed, each built around a "high-grade carbon" frame.

The N1 series "focuses on lightweight design, long-lasting battery life, powerful performance, and fast charging." The CES announcements boasted that models would feature the same high-grade carbon fiber used by the likes of Specialized and Trek.

There would be a market-leading motor at the heart of the design. And a full recharge in "just a few hours" was on the table. Beyond that, commuters had to play the waiting game. But thankfully, that wait wasn't for too long and now we can see what all that means, as much of the key information on the two series debut models has been revealed.

First up is the N1 Air, which is built around a one-piece molded carbon fiber frame in low-step or step-over options, and which weighs in at just 1.28 kg (2.8 lb). The total weight when everything else is added in – including the rigid aluminum fork – comes to 15.6 kg (34.4 lb).

There's a 250-W Mivice rear-hub motor that offers 40 Nm (29.5 lb.ft) for tackling inclines up to 10 degrees, and provides pedal-assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph). A torque sensor is loaded into the bottom bracket for improved response from the motor, when compared to cadence sensors. And a Shimano Tourney 7-speed gearset gives riders more flexibility when pedaling.

Powering the commute is a 36-V/10-Ah Samsung Li-ion battery that offers up to 100 km (62 miles) of per-charge range at the lowest assist level. Recharge time is between 5 and 8 hours. Key ride info can be checked on the ebike's LCD color display to the top left of the handlebar.

Elsewhere, the specs list 700x38c tires, mechanical disc brakes with 160-mm rotors, and integrated lighting – with the rear light reportedly solar-powered to ease the strain on the main battery. A built-in anti-theft system combines GPRS tracking, mobile alerts when abnormal movement is detected, and auto emergency notifications to pre-loaded contacts. Full fenders and a side kickstand complete the picture.

For the N1 Pro version, Engwe is promising "mountain bike-level power and premium features." That starts with a full carbon frame in stepover only, with a futuristic gap in the diamond thanks to an absent full-length seatpost. This model rolls in at 19 kg (~42 lb).

Pedal-assist up to 25 km/h is provided by a 250-W mid-drive motor from Ananda, which bumps the torque up to 80 Nm (59 lb.ft). Responsive torque sensing features again, and the removable downtube battery offers the same estimated PAS1 range – but this ebike supports fast-charging to full capacity in around an hour and a half. Shimano 7-speed shifting is included too.

The LCD display mounted atop the Air's handlebar has been replaced by a slick integrated LED color display. The handlebar also features a dual-beam headlight plus ambient strips, while the rear light is again solar-powered. The Pro rolls on slightly chunkier 700x42c tires. Stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes front and rear, each gripping 160-mm rotors when needed.

Enhanced anti-theft measures include geofencing, theft alerts, remote Bluetooth unlocking and app-based location chops. This model also sports a built-in ring lock activated via the display for extra peace of mind.

It looks like Europe might be the first to ride these ebikes, as Engwe is reporting an upcoming price tag of under €3,000 for each flavor. That converts to around US$3,100, but it'll be worth waiting for the actual prices to drop before raiding the savings account – and specs may change for the US market, though the CES announcements appear to suggest otherwise.

Reservations for both variants can be made from February 24, but Engwe is running a "Limited-time Giveaway" until then – where folks can sign up for the chance to win a free N1.

Update November 25, 2025: Engwe and Mapfour are now operating as independent brands. Since the N1 series is being produced and marketed by Engwe, the company has asked that we update the product names to remove mention of Mapfour – which we've now done.