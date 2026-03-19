Radical aero bicycle is the cheapest Bugatti you could ever own

Snapping up the most basic supercar Bugatti makes will set you back by about two and a half million dollars. An easier five-figure entry into the legendary Italian marque's client list is the new aero bicycle it's collaborated on with Factor Bikes.

The Bugatti Factor One is a reimagining of the latter's 'One' flagship road racing bike from last year, a model that's been obsessively engineered for aerodynamic performance and pure speed. Building on the original One's radical design and top-shelf componentry, this Bugatti model pushes things even further, to the point that it's actually illegal to race.

The One already had a distinctive look, thanks to its flared fork legs, space-age chin fairing, and fork-mounted handlebars. These design decisions aren't purely about appearance, but rather meant to accommodate modern riding positions and allow for uncompromised aerodynamics.

There's Bugatti branding to be spotted everywhere on this bike, including on the handlebar tape Bugatti / Factor

The Bugatti version features a wider front fork that creates a generous arch around the wheel for reduced drag and greater stability at high speeds. The 147-mm width between the forks is greater than the 115 mm stipulated by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) governing body for sports cycling. This is what makes the Bugatti One illegal, but the brands went with it in the name of performance without limits.

The fork-mounted handlebars and chin fairing are unlike practically every other aero bike out there Bugatti / Factor

Next, check out the stunning Black Inc Bugatti Hyper 62 Wheels. Factor says every bit of them, from the rim profile to the carbon spokes and the hub have been precisely crafted for efficiency and low weight. These are paired with high-performance Continental Grand Prix 5000 TT tires that are also exceptionally light and promise low rolling resistance.

These Continental tires get the special Bugatti treatment, making for a unique look Bugatti / Factor

This model also gets a high-end carbon chain ring with titanium teeth for the pedals to connect with, courtesy of CARBON-Ti. The Italian bike component maker has also supplied Bugatti-branded disc brake rotors with a central carbon body, which boast more stopping power than conventional ones.

The chain ring is a high-end carbon affair with titanium teeth Bugatti / Factor

There are a range of design elements that set this one apart from the British bike brand's standard One model. There's the two-tone paint scheme with a signature Bugatti blue, and graphics that meld the color into the carbon fiber weave pattern on the frame. You'll also spot the automaker's branding on the handlebar tape, and Alcantara wrapped around the saddle, just like in Bugatti's cars.

Only 250 of these will be made, and they'll each get a numbered badge like this Bugatti / Factor

Only 250 of these will be made, and they'll each be emblazoned with a limited-edition badge and number. One of them can yours for just US$23,599. That's expensive, when you consider the standard One comes in at just over $14,000 – but then again, it's a small price to pay for a Bugatti.

Find the Bugatti-branded One on Factor's site.

Source: Bugatti