Affordable lightweight city ebike goes all in on carbon

Carbon-framed ebikes can cost a pretty penny, but the latest lightweight city model from Fiido currently comes in at well under $2k, has the stealthy look of a regular bike and boasts a low-maintenance Gates carbon belt drive.

Shenzhen-based e-mobility outfit Fiido was founded in 2017 and seems to have served domestic ebikers until the lure of international markets brought the company to Indiegogo in 2020 to fund production of a futuristic-looking folder called the D11.

The following year, aluminum alloy was replaced by magnesium alloy as the frame material for the launch of the similar-looking X. The smoother lines proved a hit among backers, and Fiido's crowdfunding coffers filled up to the tune of more than HKD 12 million from almost 1,500 eager riders.

Then online images of X frames snapping in two started going viral, quickly followed by a global recall and eventual replacement after some strengthening modifications. For more recent releases, such as the mighty Titan and cargo-hauling T2, the young company has ditched crowdfunding and now operates a direct-to-customer sales model.

Frame-integrated lights are included, but the Air ebike lacks fenders so that snazzy suit might not be so clean after riding in the wet Fiido

For its latest offering, Fiido has embraced lightweight minimalism. The Air features a stealthy carbon fiber diamond frame, fork, handlebar and seat post for traditional non-ebike looks and an all-in weight of 30 lb (13.75 kg), while cables are routed internally to maintain clean lines. That's not the lightest ebike we've seen over the years, but it still makes for a relatively easy heft up the steps to the office or onto the train.

The commuter's pedal-assist is powered by a 250-W Mivice rear-hub motor for a rather low 40 Nm (29.5 lb.ft) of torque and three or five PAS modes for an unlocked top speed of 18 mph (30 km/h) (the ebike will ship with a restricted PAS speed limit of 15.5 mph). A torque sensor in the bottom bracket responds to input at the pedal, and the ebike sports a Gates Carbon CDN belt drive for quiet, low-maintenance riding – though the lack of gears may present a problem for some riders, particularly if the route involves steep climbs.

A rather modest 208.8-Wh frame-integrated, non-removable battery is reckoned good for up to 50 miles (80 km) of per-charge range at the lowest PAS setting, with the option to spoil the smooth lines and mount a range extender bottle battery on the downtube for double the range.

A rider can unlock the ebike using a fingerprint reader on the top tube, via the included smartwatch or through a companion mobile app Fiido

Oddly, the ebike lacks a handlebar display, with Fiido expecting riders to keep tabs on key ride metrics via the included Mate smartwatch. The user can unlock the Air with a fingerprint sensor on the top bar that's surrounded by a funky light ring, through the smartwatch or courtesy of the mobile companion app.

Rounding out the key specs are Kenda 700/40c tires, Shimano hydraulic brakes for reliable stopping power, frame-integrated front and rear lights, and a Velo ebike saddle. There are a few things we'd expect to see in a city bike that are notable by their absence however – fenders, a kickstand and bell.

The Fiido Air carbon fiber commuter ebike is the recipient of a 2024 Red Dot design award, and can be ordered now for a launch price of US$1,799, shaving a grand off the suggested retail price. It's expected to ship to customers from August. The video below has more.

Fiido Air Ultra Lightweight Carbon Fiber Ebike

Product page: Fiido Air