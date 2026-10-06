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Bicycles

Semi-solid-state ebike looks like a game-changing 100-mile quiver bike

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
October 06, 2026
Semi-solid-state ebike looks like a game-changing 100-mile quiver bike
The Lemmo 3 is dubbed an 'all-purpose vehicle' and includes solid specs for a versatile go-anywhere machine
The Lemmo 3 is dubbed an 'all-purpose vehicle' and includes solid specs for a versatile go-anywhere machine
View 8 Images
The Lemmo 3 is dubbed an 'all-purpose vehicle' and includes solid specs for a versatile go-anywhere machine
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The Lemmo 3 is dubbed an 'all-purpose vehicle' and includes solid specs for a versatile go-anywhere machine
A Bafang H720 motor provides pedal assist up to 28 mph, and a 3-speed automatic gearbox makes riding a breeze
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A Bafang H720 motor provides pedal assist up to 28 mph, and 3-speed automatic gearing makes riding a breeze
The 3 gets powerful lights up front, automatic brake lights in the back, and turn indicators
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The Lemmo 3 gets powerful lights up front, automatic brake lights in the back, and turn indicators
The forks up front offer 80mm of travel
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The forks up front offer 80 mm of travel
The Lemmo 3 can be configured to hold all kinds of cargo
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The Lemmo 3 can be configured to hold all kinds of cargo
The Lemmo 3 comes in two handsome colorways
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The Lemmo 3 comes in two handsome colorways
Yes, it can seat two kids at the back
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Yes, it can seat two kids at the back
You can add a variety of racks and panniers for your luggage on the Lemmo 3
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You can add a variety of racks and panniers for your luggage on the Lemmo 3
View gallery - 8 images

Berlin-based ebike startup Lemmo has been shaking up the European market with a small selection of handsome mid-range models since 2022. It's now got something in the works for families and more adventurous riders with a versatile SUV ebike that promises to take you places while delivering an exceptionally comfortable ride.

The Lemmo 3 is a long-tail ebike with room for cargo in the front and rear, plus pannier bags and up to two child seats. It sports a full suspension setup, a hydraulic seatpost, and all-terrain tires to soak up bumps and make it a breeze to cover all kinds of surfaces.

The brand says this model is three years in the making, and includes plenty of tech for safety, performance, and convenience that you'd expect to see on the latest ebikes. It's also capable of covering longer distances than just your usual city commutes.

Officially Introducing LEMMO 3: The Next-Gen Full-Suspension Long-Tail SUV E-Bike! 🚀

Let's talk suspension first. A high-load spring for the rear suspension affords 80 mm of travel to ensure your little passenger is comfortable. Up front, you've got hydraulic forks that deliver 80 mm of travel too.

Meanwhile, the seatpost offers 20 mm of travel as well. Closer to the asphalt, 65 mm wide all-terrain tires offer cushioning and stability while riding with heavier cargo.

The forks up front offer 80mm of travel
The forks up front offer 80 mm of travel

Lemmo's gone with a 960-Wh semi-solid state battery, which reportedly allows for up to 110 miles (180 km) of range and won't go up in flames from punctures or thermal runaway incidents. This pairs with a rear hub Bafang H720 motor that's rated for 750 W of continuous power in the US (500 W in Canada, and 250 W in Europe), and a three-speed automatic gearbox. This setup allows for a pedal assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h).

A Bafang H720 motor provides pedal assist up to 28 mph, and a 3-speed automatic gearbox makes riding a breeze
A Bafang H720 motor provides pedal assist up to 28 mph, and 3-speed automatic gearing makes riding a breeze

With this kind of kit, the Lemmo 3 should be up to the task of tackling steep inclines and all manner of rough terrain. The brand says its direct steering makes it easier to maneuver than conventional cargo bikes, despite its long wheelbase. Riders ranging from 5ft1 (155 cm) to 6ft5 (195 cm) can enjoy a comfy upright riding position thanks to the adjustable stem and seat.

If you plan to take this out on the trail on camping trips, it'll happily handle up to 176 lb (80 kg) of gear in the rear, and an additional 44 lb (20 kg) on the front rack.

The Lemmo 3 can be configured to hold all kinds of cargo
The Lemmo 3 can be configured to hold all kinds of cargo

There's some neat tech on here too, including GPS tracking and a motion detection alarm for security, a 3.5-inch touchscreen displaying your riding metrics, a rear-approaching radar with automatic brake lights, and keyless start.

That makes this a compelling option for people looking for a more versatile ebike than the vast range available for riding only around town. Lemmo is scheduled to crowdfund this model on Kickstarter later this month, during which the Essential model will be available at about US$2,155.

That's discounted down from its expected MSRP of €3,390 ($3,890) – but it requires an early reservation on Lemmo's site with a refundable $45 deposit.

Yes, it can seat two kids at the back
Yes, it can seat two kids at the back

You can add on a belt drive for an extra $193. There are also a couple of bike bundles which include accessories like a passenger guardrail, seat pads and foot boards, pannier bags, and a front rack.

With that, Lemmo's set to go up against the Amflow TL Carbon we saw earlier this year. That's another capable SUV ebike, with a powerful motor and swappable add-on battery – at a slightly higher price above the $4,000 mark.

You can add a variety of racks and panniers for your luggage on the Lemmo 3
You can add a variety of racks and panniers for your luggage on the Lemmo 3

Check out the Lemmo 3 on the company's site, and head here for the Kickstarter campaign that's yet to go live at the time of writing (you can sign up to be notified when it takes off). If all goes as expected, orders are estimated to begin shipping next April in the aforementioned regions.

Source: Lemmo

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

Bicyclesebikesurban transportPedal-assistedcargo bikeSolid-stateSuspension
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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