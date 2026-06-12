Light-packin' mesh intercom helmet connects up to 15 cyclists at once

Lumos is a company known for designing bicycle helmets with integrated lighting systems. Its previous models focused primarily on visibility and safety, helping cyclists become more noticeable and predictable to car drivers on the road. The latest model, called Sonorus, is designed with an emphasis on communication and audio features, adding a built-in mesh intercom system. It is currently seeking backing on Kickstarter.

Riding with a group of friends is a lot of fun, but most of the time it's not really that convenient for having a conversation. It’s hard to catch up on life updates while riding on the shoulder of the highway, shouting over the wind and traffic. Not to mention, communication becomes a safety matter when you need to inform people in front of you that you've got a flat tire or are falling behind. The Sonorus integrated mesh intercom is designed to improve rider-to-rider communication.

Here's how it works. The system is activated with a tap on the helmet, and all the setup is done through a mobile app. You can connect multiple helmets (up to 15) to create a network that will help you and your group to stay connected during the ride.

Up to 15 riders can be connected at one time Lumos

Lumos claims a maximum point-to-point communication range of 1.6 km (1 mile) between two helmets under "ideal conditions," meaning if the terrain is clear of obstructions. If you’re riding in a dense city, maneuvering between skyscrapers, the intercom range might be reduced to 0.48 km (0.3 miles). As more people join the group, the connection range extends, reaching a maximum distance of 8 km (5 miles).

Sonorus features a noise-cancelling microphone and an open-ear design, so you can have a clear conversation even if the wind is blowing at 45 km/h (28 mph), while still hearing your surroundings and staying aware of the traffic.

The intercom is activated via a tap on the helmet Lumos

Another nice feature is Bluetooth audio support, designed for listening to music, audiobooks, or even taking phone calls. Whenever you want to talk to other cyclists using the intercom, the volume of the music will lower instead of pausing completely, which is quite an innovative feature for smart helmets on the market. Sonorus also allows you to connect the helmet to an action camera via Bluetooth to record video and conversations.

This might be a downside for some people, but currently there is no support for music broadcasting, which means you can’t share your favorite playlist with other riders.

The battery is promised to last for up to 20 hours of active use. Charging takes four hours. The electronic module is fully removable in this model, so it’s easy to replace the battery at the end of its life while keeping the helmet shell.

The helmet is available in a choice of four colors: black, white, pink-white gradient, and orange-yellow gradient Lumos

On the mechanical side, the product features improved ventilation channels and an Ionic+ antimicrobial liner. It is certified to the NTA 8776 e-bike standard, includes MIPS, and it is also waterproof.

Along with the new features, the Sonorus keeps Lumos’ signature lighting system that helps riders to stay visible from multiple directions at distances of up to 2 km (1.2 miles). It includes a handlebar remote that activates turn indicators on the helmet, as well as an automatic brake light that illuminates when you slow down. There is an added feature to the lighting system: multiple helmets can be synchronized through the app, so the indicators on the helmets change simultaneously for the whole group of riders.

Safety features include a tail light/brake light Lumos

The Sonorus is available in three sizes and four colors: black, white, pink-white gradient, and orange-yellow gradient. It isn't the lightest helmet – it weighs around 510 g (1.12 lb) for a size S, but compared to other smart helmets and e-bike helmets it’s actually within the typical range.

An early bird pledge on Kickstarter can get you one for US$179, while the planned retail price is $249. Besides the helmet itself, the package includes a remote control for the handlebar, mount, and a charging cable. If the campaign goes as planned, shipping will begin in October.

Lumos Sonorus: Mesh Intercom Helmet with 360° Visibility

Source: Kickstarter

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