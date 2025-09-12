© 2025 New Atlas
High-torque long-range ebike eats miles for breakfast

By Paul Ridden
September 12, 2025
Too powerful for Europe? The Navee SP01 touring speed pedelec rides for 160+ miles and assists to 28 mph
The Navee SP01 features a 1,000-watt mid-drive motor and a 48-V/30-Ah battery
The Navee SP01 launched at IFA 2025 with new e-scooters and electric golf carts
The Navee SP01 rolls on puncture-resistant Schwalbe tires, features Suntour front suspension and stops with help from Magura
The company behind what we called the Rolls-Royce of electric scooters has announced an interesting long-range speed pedelec called the SP01. The touring ebike sports a 1,000-watt mid-drive motor, Shimano gears and front squish.

Navee showcased its upcoming SP01 at IFA 2025 in Berlin last week, which is a bit of a strange choice given that it wouldn't ride as a regular ebike in many European countries. This is due to regulations limiting the motor to 250 watts and speed to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) – meaning that riders will need to plump for extra paperwork (and cost) before throwing a leg over the high-step 6061 alloy frame.

The speedbike's 1,000-W mid-mounted motor produces a whopping 160 Nm (118 lb.ft) of torque, and provides pedal-assist up to 45 km/h (28 mph) – figures that are better suited to the US market, though there's no word at the moment on international availability. The per-charge range is no less impressive, with its 1,440-mAh downtube battery reckoned good for up to 260 km (162 miles) at the lowest PAS setting. Recharge time is estimated to take around 4 hours.

The Navee SP01 features a 1,000-watt mid-drive motor and a 48-V/30-Ah battery
That battery endurance could tempt you into a spot of bikepacking, so Navee has included a sturdy cargo rack at the rear to host your gear. And going off the beaten track should be less jarring courtesy of a Suntour suspension fork and chunky Schwalbe Super Moto-X rubber wrapped around the wheels.

Rounding out the key specs are 11-speed Shimano gears, four-piston Magura hydraulic disc brakes, alloy flatbar, Selle Royal saddle and an overall bike weight of 35 kg (77 lb).

We've no word on availability or pricing as yet, and it doesn't look like the company has created a product page at the time of writing so it could be a while before launch details are in the wild.

Source: Navee

