Olto ebike sports retro-futuristic looks and a 33-mph top speed

When we last heard from Brooklyn-based mobility startup Infinite Machine, the company was busy touting its decidedly Cybertruck-looking P1 electric scooter. Well, the firm is now venturing into new territory, with the announcement of its striking Olto ebike.

Like the P1, the single-speed Olto features a sharp-angled extruded aluminum body combined with a welded steel and cast aluminum chassis.

Its long seat accommodates two passengers, complete with slide-out foot pegs in the back. The front passenger can pedal the bike if desired, although if they want to go throttle-only, the pedals can be magnetically locked in place to serve as foot pegs.

When the rider isn't going in throttle mode, their pedaling power is augmented by a 750-watt rear hub motor. It takes them up to a top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h) on city streets, or 33 mph (53 km/h) if set up for off-road use.

The motor is powered by a hot-swappable 48V/25-Ah lithium-ion battery that quickly slides in and out of a compartment under the seat. One 5.5-hour charge is claimed to be good for a range of approximately 40 miles (64 km), depending on the level of assistance selected via an app on the rider's handlebar-mounted smartphone (or via a bar-integrated control screen).

The app also displays data such as speed, distance traveled, and battery level, plus it alerts the user if the bike is tampered with when left unattended, and it allows them to track the Olto by GPS if it gets stolen. There's additionally an automatic handlebar- and wheel-locking system, an audible motion-activated alarm, and a slot for an Apple AirTag.

Stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes on both 12-inch wheels, while rough roads are smoothed out by 60 mm of suspension travel in front and 21 mm in the rear. Some of the bike's other features include fully internal cable routing; a complete LED lighting system with turn indicators and a 1,120-lumen headlight; plus a motorcycle-grade electric horn.

The whole thing is claimed to tip the scales at 176 lb (80 kg), so don't plan on carrying it up and down any staircases on a regular basis. It does at least have a reverse gear, though, to help maneuver the vehicle in tight quarters.

Should you want an Olto of your own, you can order one now in a color choice of silver or black. It's priced at US$3,495, and should ship this fall (Northern Hemisphere).

