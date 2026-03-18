Smaller smart sensor gets the inside scoop on bike tire pressure

Checking the air pressure of bike tires can be a hassle, particularly if you've got high-pressure tires that let out a gush of air every time you check. The Outrider TL Mini is here to help, as it sends wireless pressure readings from inside the tire.

Designed for use with tubeless tires and rims, the Mini is made by Colorado-based startup Outrider. It's the successor to the company's previously released larger Outrider Pro.

Like its bigger sibling, the rectangular Mini sits flush against the inside of the rim, with the existing third-party Presta valve stem pushed through it. It's available in Road, Gravel and Mountain models, the widths of which are 19mm, 21mm and 30mm, respectively.

The Mini works with existing Presta valve stems Outrider

Once installed, it automatically begins measuring air pressure within the tire as soon as the bike starts moving. That data, which is claimed to be ±2% accurate, is transmitted via the ANT+ wireless protocol to the rider's bar-mounted cycling computer or smartphone.

Utilizing the accompanying iOS/Android Outrider app, users can set a custom "pressure threshold" up to a maximum of 125 PSI. If the pressure drops below that figure, they'll receive an audible and visual alert on their cyclometer or phone. They can also manually check their tire pressure whenever they want, simply by lifting their bike and "bumping" it.

Low pressure alert! Outrider

Because the Mini is narrower than the Pro, it's compatible with a wider range of rims, and should also be more compatible with tire inserts. It tips the scales at 3.7 grams per unit (in its smallest size), and should be good for 2,000 hours of use before requiring a battery-change.

Sealant shouldn't pose a problem, as the device is IP68 waterproof. That means it can withstand being submerged to a depth of 1 meter (3.3 feet) for up to 30 minutes.

The Outrider TL Mini is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, where a pledge of US$55 will get you a set of two – assuming everything works out. The planned retail price is $69.

Outrider TL Mini: A Wireless Bicycle Tire Pressure Sensor

Sources: Kickstarter, Outrider

