Comfy custom-fit saddle is 3D-printed according to data from your butt

3D-printed bike saddles in general are known to be comfier than their regular counterparts, but they should become even more so if they're made to order. That's the thinking behind the Personomic saddle, which is printed to fit the butt of each individual cyclist.

The Personomic is made by a German startup of the same name, which is a spin-off of the University of Stuttgart. Back in 2021, the company introduced 3D-printed handlebar grips that were likewise custom-made for individual users' hands.

If you want a Personomic saddle of your own, you start by answering a 10-question online questionnaire, which ought to take about five minutes. This mainly provides information on your anatomy and riding style.

The Personomic is offered in Road, Gravel, Trekking and MTB models Personomic

Next, in a proprietary at-home process that involves "a quick self-measurement using an A4 paper imprint and your smartphone," you obtain a total of 32 data points that are used to determine the saddle's width (at eight points), firmness and damping levels. As is the case with other 3D-printed saddles, pressure is distributed mainly through an internal network of interlinked lattice-like structures.

Once Personomic has all the client info it needs, the main body of the saddle is 3D-printed in one continuous piece of TPE (thermoplastic elastomer) at the company's facilities in Stuttgart. Other components include a carbon-fiber-reinforced nylon base and titanium rails. And for some added pizzazz, each saddle comes with the buyer's name laser-engraved in the pressure-relief slot running down the middle.

Upon completion, the saddle is shipped to the buyer. If they're not satisfied, they can reportedly do the whole seat-building thing over again for free.

The buyer's name (or other text of their choice) is laser-engraved in the pressure-relief slot Personomic

The Personomic saddle is available now in Road, Gravel, Trekking and MTB models, at an introductory price of €249 (about US$289) – the regular price will be €299 ($348).

It should be noted that fizik also offers custom-fit 3D-printed saddles, although they require a trip to an affiliated retailer for a fit session, and they'll cost you at least $499.

Source: Personomic

