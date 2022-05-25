Harley-Davidson's Serial 1 heads off-road with limited-run BASH/MTN ebike

Harley-Davidson built a gorgeous tribute to its oldest known motorcycle to celebrate the launch of its ebike wing, Serial 1, back in October 2020. This subsequently enjoyed a very limited production run a year later, and has now been joined by another Select Series limited-edition model designed for off-roading.

We first got wind of Harley-Davidson's plans to expand into ebike territory in 2019, when the company displayed three concepts at its EICMA booth. Roughly a year later, the iconic motorcycle maker spun out a new company to market its premium rides – officially revealing four production models in November 2020.

A few one-off creations have followed, including a retro chopper and a BMX-style model, and most recently the range of stylish city ebikes has entered its second generation. Now it's time to head off-road and hit the trails with the BASH/MTN.

The idea behind the Special Series ebikes is to offer riders limited-edition, special-production flavors of Serial 1 models, while also aiming to attract the purses of collectors. As such, this second release in the line is based on the MOSH/CTY commuter and features the same sporty frame, 529-Wh frame-integrated battery and same Brose S Mag mid-mounted motor.

All the basics from the MOSH/CTY are included, such as a Brose S Mag mid-mount motor, 529-Wh battery, and a sporty frame with internally routed cabling Serial 1

That means 90 Nm (66 lb.ft) of torque to help flatten inclines, four pedal-assist modes up to 20 mph in the US or 25 km/h in Europe, plus a walk-assist mode, and up to 95 miles (153 km) of per-charge range.

The single-speed ebike rocks a maintenance-free Gates Carbon Drive belt, benefits from built-in LED lighting front and back, with the rear unit doubling as a brake light, and comes with an illuminated Serial 1 shield midway down the head tube.

The 27.5-inch Schwalbe Super Moto-X tires have been swapped out for dirt-loving Michelin E-Wild E-GUM-X knobby rim-wrappers, and stopping power comes courtesy of four-piston TRP hydraulic disc brakes with 203-mm rotors.

The BASH/MTN rides on alloy rims wrapped in 27.5x2.6-inch Michelin E-Wild knobby tires Serial 1

Thanks to a built-in Internet of Things device, the trail-hungry ebike is compatible with the Serial 1 mobile app with Google Cloud integration for such things as turn-by-turn Google Maps navigation, real-time ride data collection and enhanced security, as well as diving into metrics like speed, distance, ride efficiency and battery status.

The BASH/MTN wears special Yucca Tan colors with graffiti accenting, and though pitched as a thrilling eMTB, it lacks a suspension fork or rear shock. But it does come with a SR Suntour NCX suspension seat post to help smooth out some of the inevitable bumps along the way.

Serial 1 says that the limited-edition "BASH/MTN takes the back-to-basics minimalism of the mega-popular MOSH/CTY and adapts it for off-road adventure with grippy, high-volume Michelin E-Wild knobby tires and a spine-saving, shock-absorbing SR Suntour NCXsuspension seat post" Serial 1

"Less really is more," Serial 1 stated in a press release. "Less complexity and less mechanical complication mean more fun and more freedom on the trail. Really. That’s the promise of BASH/MTN, a rigid, single speed eMTB that delivers the purest off-road riding experience possible. No fussy suspension to tune, no finicky drivetrain to adjust – just two wheels, one gear, and one purpose, to provide the most direct connection between you and the trail."

The BASH/MTN is available in four frame sizes and limited to just 1,050 units – 525 for the US and 525 for Europe. The second member of the Special Series is priced at US$3,999, which is only 200 bucks more than a regular MOSH/CTY ebike. The video below has more.

BASH/MTN

Product page: BASH/MTB