Harley-Davidson's Serial 1 heads off-road with limited-run BASH/MTN ebike

By Paul Ridden
May 25, 2022
The BASH/MTN Select Series ebike was inspired by a Serial 1 engineer's personal build
The BASH/MTN ebike is based on Serial 1's MOSH/CTY model, with an off-road twist
The BASH/MTN rides on alloy rims wrapped in 27.5x2.6-inch Michelin E-Wild knobby tires
The BASH/MTN wears Yucca Tan with graffiti accenting
All the basics from the MOSH/CTY are included, such as a Brose S Mag mid-mount motor, 529-Wh battery, and a sporty frame with internally routed cabling
Serial 1 says that the limited-edition "BASH/MTN takes the back-to-basics minimalism of the mega-popular MOSH/CTY and adapts it for off-road adventure with grippy, high-volume Michelin E-Wild knobby tires and a spine-saving, shock-absorbing SR Suntour NCXsuspension seat post"
Harley-Davidson built a gorgeous tribute to its oldest known motorcycle to celebrate the launch of its ebike wing, Serial 1, back in October 2020. This subsequently enjoyed a very limited production run a year later, and has now been joined by another Select Series limited-edition model designed for off-roading.

We first got wind of Harley-Davidson's plans to expand into ebike territory in 2019, when the company displayed three concepts at its EICMA booth. Roughly a year later, the iconic motorcycle maker spun out a new company to market its premium rides – officially revealing four production models in November 2020.

A few one-off creations have followed, including a retro chopper and a BMX-style model, and most recently the range of stylish city ebikes has entered its second generation. Now it's time to head off-road and hit the trails with the BASH/MTN.

The idea behind the Special Series ebikes is to offer riders limited-edition, special-production flavors of Serial 1 models, while also aiming to attract the purses of collectors. As such, this second release in the line is based on the MOSH/CTY commuter and features the same sporty frame, 529-Wh frame-integrated battery and same Brose S Mag mid-mounted motor.

All the basics from the MOSH/CTY are included, such as a Brose S Mag mid-mount motor, 529-Wh battery, and a sporty frame with internally routed cabling
That means 90 Nm (66 lb.ft) of torque to help flatten inclines, four pedal-assist modes up to 20 mph in the US or 25 km/h in Europe, plus a walk-assist mode, and up to 95 miles (153 km) of per-charge range.

The single-speed ebike rocks a maintenance-free Gates Carbon Drive belt, benefits from built-in LED lighting front and back, with the rear unit doubling as a brake light, and comes with an illuminated Serial 1 shield midway down the head tube.

The 27.5-inch Schwalbe Super Moto-X tires have been swapped out for dirt-loving Michelin E-Wild E-GUM-X knobby rim-wrappers, and stopping power comes courtesy of four-piston TRP hydraulic disc brakes with 203-mm rotors.

The BASH/MTN rides on alloy rims wrapped in 27.5x2.6-inch Michelin E-Wild knobby tires
Thanks to a built-in Internet of Things device, the trail-hungry ebike is compatible with the Serial 1 mobile app with Google Cloud integration for such things as turn-by-turn Google Maps navigation, real-time ride data collection and enhanced security, as well as diving into metrics like speed, distance, ride efficiency and battery status.

The BASH/MTN wears special Yucca Tan colors with graffiti accenting, and though pitched as a thrilling eMTB, it lacks a suspension fork or rear shock. But it does come with a SR Suntour NCX suspension seat post to help smooth out some of the inevitable bumps along the way.

Serial 1 says that the limited-edition "BASH/MTN takes the back-to-basics minimalism of the mega-popular MOSH/CTY and adapts it for off-road adventure with grippy, high-volume Michelin E-Wild knobby tires and a spine-saving, shock-absorbing SR Suntour NCXsuspension seat post"
"Less really is more," Serial 1 stated in a press release. "Less complexity and less mechanical complication mean more fun and more freedom on the trail. Really. That’s the promise of BASH/MTN, a rigid, single speed eMTB that delivers the purest off-road riding experience possible. No fussy suspension to tune, no finicky drivetrain to adjust – just two wheels, one gear, and one purpose, to provide the most direct connection between you and the trail."

The BASH/MTN is available in four frame sizes and limited to just 1,050 units – 525 for the US and 525 for Europe. The second member of the Special Series is priced at US$3,999, which is only 200 bucks more than a regular MOSH/CTY ebike. The video below has more.

Product page: BASH/MTB

Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

