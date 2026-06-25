Low-slung electric trike puts its 'flying' rider face-first

When you dream of flying, you likely picture yourself lying forward, not leaning back. The Swerv electric trike was designed with that fact in mind, as it puts its rider in a hair-raising prone position.

Currently in the preproduction phase, the Swerv was invented by Kerim Taskin when he was obtaining his integrated masters degree from Imperial College London's Dyson School of Design Engineering. The vehicle is now being developed via his UK startup, Sweren.

Swerv trikes can be rented in Brighton's Preston Park Sweren

And as you can see, you lie face-forward on the thing. That prone riding position is definitely not a practical consideration, but Taskin tells us it does have other selling points.

"Fun is the most commonly used word to describe the experience by riders after they use the Swerv, alongside with words like exhilarating and refreshing," he tells us. "The sense of speed is heightened significantly when riding close to the ground and going head first. The feeling is often described as liberating, freeing and feels like you’re flying."

There are in fact three models of the Swerv, all of which currently exist in functional prototype form. If you live in or near the city of Brighton, you can even rent one to try it out at Preston Park.

The Road-Legal model of the Swerv is almost worth buying for its looks alone Sweren

The first model is a Road-Legal pedal-assist version with a set of arm-operated pedals at the front. A standard 350-watt L-faster planetary geared hub motor augments the rider's pedaling power, taking them to a top assisted speed of 25 km/h (16 mph). That motor is powered by a 48V/13Ah battery, which should be good for a range of 12 to 15 miles (19 to 24 km) per charge.

The Road-Legal Swerv, lookin' urban Sweren

Other features include an aluminum frame; dual polyurethane front shocks; front and rear mudguards; integrated front, middle and rear LEDs; and a hydraulic Magura MT7 rear disc brake. It also incorporates a lean-to-steer mechanism.

The whole thing – in its current prototype form – reportedly tips the scales at 37 kg (81.6 lb). You can preorder one now by placing a £99 deposit toward the full price of £4,990 (about US$6,570). Worldwide shipping is estimated to commence in December.

Kerim Taskin on the Off-Road model Sweren

Next up is the throttle-only Off-Road model. Some of the things that set it apart from its sibling include a standard 1000-watt motor (optional on the Road-Legal), knobby tires, a burlier frame that's designed to flex, and handlebar-type steering. It weighs in at 38 kg (83.8 lb) and goes for £3,490 ($4,595).

The Kids model of the Swerv Sweren

Finally, lest the kiddies be forgotten, there's a model made just for them. It features an adjustable-length powder-coated stainless steel frame, 1000-watt motor, 12-mile range, 30-mph (48-km/h) top speed that can be capped lower, and a rear drum brake. It costs £2,299 ($3,027) and tips the scales at 43 kg (94.8 lb).

But getting back to the Road-Legal model…

Although Taskin has apparently used it for commuting on public roads, wouldn't doing so be just a bit … crazy?

"Rider caution is absolutely advised when it comes to where to use the Swerv," he says. "It wouldn’t be recommended to be used around heavy traffic or on bendy country lanes. I have not had issues with seeing or being seen by other drivers when testing on roads, but I can’t guarantee this will always be the case for other users if they aren’t cautious enough."

The Kids model apparently isn't just for kids Sweren

He does also suggest adding safety features such as high-visibility flags or LED bars. That said, you should probably just stick to using all of the Swervs in places where you can concentrate on really enjoying them.

"By exposing your body and mind to a completely unique experience, riders often feel instantly present and alive," Taskin adds in conclusion.

Source: Sweren

