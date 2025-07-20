© 2025 New Atlas
Wireless charging pad tops up ebike battery through the kickstand

By Paul Ridden
July 20, 2025
Wireless charging pads make phone charging more convenient, the Tiler Compact aims to do the the same for ebikes
View 6 Images
1/6
The Tiler Compact can be placed on the floor and connected to the mains, then an ebike battery can be recharged by positioning the previously installed Tiler kickstand on the wireless charging pad
2/6
In tests, Tiler has topped up a 500-Wh battery in 3.5 hours
3/6
Tiler hasn't left cargo bikes out of the wireless charging dream, a CUBE center stand is available for the Compact system
4/6
Up to 24 wireless charging pads can be operated from a single wall outlet, making for relatively easy fleet installation
5/6
The first prototype followed by the production version, and now the "much smaller, better" Tiler Compact
6/6
View gallery - 6 images

What if, instead of lugging a heavy ebike charger around for mid-journey top-ups, you could wirelessly juice up the battery through the kickstand? That's the idea behind the Tiler system, which is relaunching as a plug-and-play Compact version.

Since launching the limited prototype pilot and then the production Tiler Uno a few years ago, the company says that its system has accounted for more than 300,000 kilometers (189,500 miles) of ebike range. The new Compact flavor brings "everything people loved and trusted from Tiler in the past, but in a much smaller, better package."

The basic idea remains about the same. A chunky kickstand is mounted to an ebike and hooked up the charging circuit via an adapter cable. When the battery starts to run low, the rider parks up next to a Tiler Compact plate on the ground, flicks out the kickstand and places the foot on the 260 x 245 x 15-mm (10.2 x 9.6 x 0.59-in) wireless charging pad.

That 150-watt weatherproof pad can be plonked on the ground and simply plugged into a wall outlet or installed in the floor for cleaner looks and more stable use. It can then top up the ebike's battery, with Tiler saying that a 36-V/500-Wh pack has taken around 3.5 hours in tests.

A single 230-volt/16-amp domestic wall outlet can support up to 24 Tiler pads, and the kickstand – which can be purchased on its own for fleet installs – should be brand agnostic (and options for e-mopeds and electric kickscooters are in development). A version compatible with cargo bikes is also available.

Where the Uno carried a premium price tag, the Compact system is designed to be relatively affordable at €250 before taxes (~US$290). It's up for pre-order now, with shipping expected to start mid-2026 – though we've no word on international availability.

As someone who ebikes regularly, and carries a weighty charger in my backpack for emergencies, this system holds great appeal – though the Tiler kickstand is a sizeable beast that probably wouldn't gel well with the svelte aesthetic of my folding commuter.

Introducing 'TILER Compact': The Next Generation of Wireless Bike Charging

Product page: Tiler Compact

New Atlas receives commission on purchases through some of our links. Thank you!

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

