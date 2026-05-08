Smart cycling inner tube sends real-time pressure readings to your phone

Austrian company Tubolito is known for manufacturing bicycle inner tubes from TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), a high-tech material originally used for smartphone speaker membranes. The material turned out to work very well for tubes, outperforming traditional rubber and latex options. TPU tubes are lighter, offer lower rolling resistance, and at the same time are highly robust.

Tubolito has gone beyond experimenting with new materials.

Over the last couple of years, the company has been developing smart tube technology. In 2021, it introduced its first inner tube with a built-in NFC (near-field communication) chip – the Tubo-MTB PSENS. The chip basically monitors tire pressure and sends the data to a mobile app, so you can quickly check the pressure by holding a phone within a few centimeters of the wheel.

This time the company has taken the concept a step further with its new Tubo-Road SYNCD tube for road bikes. The main upgrade is a battery-powered Bluetooth sensor. Riders no longer need to stop, get off the bike, and hold a phone close to the tire. Instead, the sensor transmits pressure data in real time to a smartphone or compatible Garmin bike computer, so you can monitor tire pressure while riding.

The SYNCD tube works with an iOS/Android app Tubolito

Using the smart tube is pretty straightforward. It installs like a regular inner tube, and the sensor activates simply by spinning the wheel. The mobile app is compatible with both iOS and Android operating systems.

Through the app, users can set minimum and maximum pressure thresholds to keep tires within an ideal performance range. If the pressure suddenly drops or rises, the app instantly sends a notification. In the case of a puncture, the rider will be warned immediately, which prevents further damage to the wheel and improves safety.

The main drawback is that the battery isn't replaceable. Tubolito claims it can last up to two years (or around 10,000 km/6,214 miles), although the lifespan of the battery will vary depending on how often the sensor was synchronized, or if it was exposed to extreme temperatures. Once the battery is dead, you can continue using the tube as a regular one. If you want to keep enjoying the smart features, however, the whole thing needs to be replaced.

The tube also works with Garmin cycling computers Tubolito

Tubolito offers a special battery exchange program, where you can return the SYNCD sensor from the used tube (which means destroying the tube as you have to cut the sensor out) and receive 30% off a new one.

The Tubo-Road SYNCD is available in three valve length options: 42 mm, 60 mm, and 80 mm. Depending on the valve size, the tube weighs between 44 and 46 grams (1.5 and 1.6 oz) and is compatible with tires ranging from 23 to 35 mm in width.

Priced at €39.95 (approximately US$47) for a set of two, the smart tube costs roughly four times more than a standard butyl inner tube. It is available for order through the company website.

Tubolito SYNCD

Source: Tubolito

