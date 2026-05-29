This may be the deluxe bike trailer you didn't realize you were dreaming of

Most people don't give a lot of thought to bike cargo trailers … they think of the things as being just little towed carts. The Veolo Bike Trailer 2.0, however, is likely one of the lightest, smoothest-running, most well-appointed offerings you can buy.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Veolo 2.0 was created by German cyclist/industrial designer Johann Schmidt.

And yes, there is indeed a 1st-Gen Veolo. It's no slouch itself, although the 2.0 is lighter (6.7 kg/14.7 lb vs 8.5 kg/18.7 lb), differently proportioned, more focused on modularity, plus it now features an "ecosystem" of accessories.

All loaded up and ready to go Veolo

It sports a 6061 aerospace-grade aluminum frame with 45 mm of elastomer suspension for each of the two wheels. Those wheels are clad in Kenda 20 x 2.10-inch tires, and they can be quickly removed from the trailer for storage via QuickLock hubs.

Loads sit on a Batyline textile mesh insert, reinforced with hypalon and carbon fiber in high-stress areas. There are numerous anchor points, strapping leashes, and Fidlock magnetic attachment points for securing cargo of various shapes and sizes, which can weigh up to 60 kg (132 lb) – it is worth noting that the heavier original-model Veolo can handle loads of up to 80 kg (176 lb).

The elastomer shocks provide up to 45 mm of suspension travel Veolo

The trailer's drawbar is connected to the bike's rear axle via a patented ball-and-socket QuickMount system, which just pops in and out of place in about one second. Backers can chose between a standard Base drawbar, a Long model for towing longer loads, or a Multifunctional model that swivels upwards to let them tow it by hand.

And then there's that ecosystem of stuff-carrying accessories …

The Veolo bag Veolo

Options currently include a 180-liter soft-sided bag, a 220-liter lockable box, a set of load bars for carrying long loads, and a mesh-sided dog carrier, all of which mount securely to the trailer.

Assuming everything works out, a pledge of €490 (about US$572) will get you a Veolo Bike Trailer 2.0 of your own – the planned retail price is €750 ($875). Pledges for the accessories range from €179 ($209) for the bag up to €269 ($314) for the dog carrier.

Veolo Bike Trailer 2.0 – high performance & modularity

Source: Kickstarter

