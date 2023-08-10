© 2023 New Atlas
Bicycles

Vitus tackles enduro riding with keenly priced performance eMTBs

By Paul Ridden
August 10, 2023
Vitus tackles enduro riding with keenly priced performance eMTBs
The E-Mythique long-travel, mixed-wheel, enduro-tuned eMTB is available in three configurations
The E-Mythique long-travel, mixed-wheel, enduro-tuned eMTB is available in three configurations
View 5 Images
The E-Mythique long-travel, mixed-wheel, enduro-tuned eMTB is available in three configurations
1/5
The E-Mythique long-travel, mixed-wheel, enduro-tuned eMTB is available in three configurations
The E-Mythique VR variant is the cheapest of the trio at $3,699
2/5
The E-Mythique VR variant is the cheapest of the trio at $3,699
The E-Mythique VRS occupies the middle ground in the range, having a $4,199 price tag
3/5
The E-Mythique VRS occupies the middle ground in the range, having a $4,199 price tag
The E-Mythique VRX boasts higher-end components for a $4,599 asking price
4/5
The E-Mythique VRX boasts higher-end components for a $4,599 asking price
All three E-Mythique configurations feature a custom Bafang M510 mid-drive motor and 630-Wh battery combination for five levels of pedal-assist
5/5
All three E-Mythique configurations feature a custom Bafang M510 mid-drive motor and 630-Wh battery combination for five levels of pedal-assist
View gallery - 5 images

Even if an off-road ride doesn't wear Porsche or Yamaha badging, electric mountain biking can still be a costly business. British direct-to-consumer brand Vitus has launched a new range of long-travel eMTBs that start at a relatively affordable US$3,699.

The Vitus name goes way back to France in the 1930s, as a manufacturer of steel tubing. The company introduced the first mass-produced aluminum bicycle frames in the late 1970s, and went on to become the world's largest producer through the 80s.

Ownership changed hands a number of times over the next couple of decades, before Chain Reaction Cycles acquired and revived the brand in 2011. The company's first ebike range was launched in 2018.

Now a long-travel, mixed-wheel eMTB based on the brand's award-winning Mythique trail bike joins the E-Sommet enduro and E-Escarpe trail bikes on the company's electric roster.

All three E-Mythique configurations feature a custom Bafang M510 mid-drive motor and 630-Wh battery combination for five levels of pedal-assist
All three E-Mythique configurations feature a custom Bafang M510 mid-drive motor and 630-Wh battery combination for five levels of pedal-assist

Each of the three enduro-tuned configurations features a custom-tuned Bafang M510 mid-drive motor boasting 95 Nm (70 lb.ft) of torque and a peak output of 550 watts. This is paired with a 630-Wh downtube battery, and the system offers five assist modes via the handlebar display.

All variants are built around a 6061-T6 double-butted aluminum alloy frame available in four sizes. The E-Mythique VR rides out as the $3,699 base model, and sports a SR Suntour Zeron36 suspension fork for 160 mm of travel combined with a RockShox Deluxe Select R shock in back, again offering 160 mm of travel.

The E-Mythique VR variant is the cheapest of the trio at $3,699
The E-Mythique VR variant is the cheapest of the trio at $3,699

There's a 6061-alloy riser handlebar, a dropper seatpost topped by a Nukeproof Neutron saddle, and a Microshift Advent-X 10-speed gearset. The eMTB rolls on a 29-inch WTB front rim with a grippy 2.5-inch Vee Tire and a 27.5 WTB rear rim also wearing a 2.5-inch Vee Tire, and stopping power is provided by Tektro HD-M535 four-piston hydraulic disc brakes with 203-mm rotors.

The E-Mythique VRS occupies the middle ground in the range, having a $4,199 price tag
The E-Mythique VRS occupies the middle ground in the range, having a $4,199 price tag

The VRS model shares much with the base configuration but gains a SR Suntour Durolux36 suspension fork with 170 mm of travel, TRP Slate EVO HD-M807 hydraulic disc brakes, and a 12-speed SRAM SX Eagle derailleur – all for $4,199.

The E-Mythique VRX boasts higher-end components for a $4,599 asking price
The E-Mythique VRX boasts higher-end components for a $4,599 asking price

The front suspension for the $4,599 VRX flavor changes again, to a RockShox Yari RC fork with 170 mm of travel. The hydraulic disc brakes ride as four-piston SRAM DB8s rocking 200-mm rotors, and the derailleur shapes up as a 12-speed SRAM GX Eagle controlled by a SRAM NX Eagle shifter.

All E-Mythique LT configurations are available now. The video below has more.

The E-Mythique LT I VITUS

Product page: E-Mythique LT

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

BicyclesebikesEnduroMountain BikesPedal-assisted
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!