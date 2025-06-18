© 2025 New Atlas
Bicycles

Helpful helmet packs crank-charged removable bike lights

By Ben Coxworth
June 18, 2025
Helpful helmet packs crank-charged removable bike lights
The wÿnd helmet is presently on Kickstarter
The wÿnd helmet is presently on Kickstarter
View 3 Images
Thirty seconds of cranking should be good for 30 minutes of riding
1/3
Thirty seconds of cranking should be good for 30 minutes of riding
Each light has a maximum output of 50 lumens
2/3
Each light has a maximum output of 50 lumens
The wÿnd helmet is presently on Kickstarter
3/3
The wÿnd helmet is presently on Kickstarter
View gallery - 3 images

Bicycle lights don't do you much good if you forget to bring them or charge them. The wÿnd helmet was designed with that fact in mind, as it features a set of hand-crank-charged lights that you simply pull out and mount on your bike whenever needed.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the British-designed wÿnd (pronounced as in, "wind it up") is for the most part much like any other EN-1078 safety-certified general-purpose cycling helmet.

In the back, however, there's a docked white headlight and red tail light, plus a fold-down dynamo crank. Flipping up the crank and turning it at a moderate pace for 30 seconds should reportedly generate enough charge in the lights' batteries to keep them running for 30 minutes.

Each light has a maximum output of 50 lumens
Each light has a maximum output of 50 lumens

And yes, you can crank longer for longer runtimes if you really want to, up to a maximum of about two hours of illumination. A column of LEDs between the two lights indicates the charge level.

Once the lights are sufficiently charged, you just pull them out of the helmet and mount them on the handlebars and seat post (or wherever else you want) via their rubber straps. They can be set to two flashing patterns, and put out a maximum of 50 lumens each – so they're definitely "be seen," not "see the road" lights.

Thirty seconds of cranking should be good for 30 minutes of riding
Thirty seconds of cranking should be good for 30 minutes of riding

The helmet itself is claimed to tip the scales at 300 g (10.6 oz), with each light adding about 20 g for a total-package figure of around 340 g (12 oz).

Assuming the wÿnd helmet reaches production, a pledge of £37 (about US$50) will get you one. We're told that the planned retail price is $89.99.

wÿnd helmet: hand-powered bike lights

Sources: Kickstarter, wÿnd

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

BicyclesHelmetsbike lightsCyclingRoad SafetyKickstarter
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!