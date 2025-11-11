Tiny camper cube turns 7-seat MPV into a stealthy "cocoon on wheels"

We've seen in-vehicle camping modules of all shapes and sizes over the years, but a new model from Renault might just take the cake as the sleekest, lowest profile camper cube out there. And it helps create one of the most versatile daily driver-cum-camper vans available. The module takes up minimal trunk space and ensures that all seven seats remain in place, whether camping for a week or completing the daily back-and-forth. Renault calls the resulting Trafic Escapade a "cocoon on wheels," and we'd say it's an impressive light camper van that might just outplay the Volkswagen California Beach on its home court.

Renault previewed the newest Trafic Escapade model this past weekend ahead of a planned launch in 2026. The "Escapade" name is not quite as recognizable as "California" or "Nugget," but it isn't brand new, either. Renault introduced it to the third-generation Trafic lineup in 2017 as a trim for the SpaceClass premium passenger van it debuted at the same time. The Escapade was refreshed with other SpaceClass models in 2021.

Renault creates a more versatile, low-profile mini-camper van for the European market Renault

The new 2026 Escapade takes a step toward becoming a more complete camper van thanks to the addition of the compact camper box it carries in the load area. The little cube features a primary upper slide-out housing a single-burner gas stove and collapsible sink basin, both with lids. A separate sprayer attaches to the 5-L water canister inside the base of the module to provide clean running water for washing hands and dishes.

The slide-out includes a collapsible sink basin with separate sprayer and a single-burner stove, both with lids that can function as work space Renault

The addition of that cube transforms the Escapade from its traditional design as a light sleeper van/MPV with bed to a simple but complete camper van with kitchen, bed and dining space. Even the road authorities recognize the difference, as fixed kitchen equipment (combined with the dining table the Escapade already had) clears it for registration as a camper instead of a passenger vehicle.

Beyond the kitchen cube, the remainder of the van carries over the existing Escapade layout with its rear seating bench that folds down into a bed stretching the width of the cabin, second-row swivel seats that combine with the rear bench to create a dining lounge, and stowable central table splitting those two seating rows. The van offers a total of seven seats, offering the ability to serve seamlessly as a high-capacity MPV during the week.

The new Escapade bed sets up behind the two front rows of seating Renault

Renault already offers a more complete Trafic pop-up camper van in the SpaceNomad it introduced in 2021 to compete with Volkswagen's full-fledged California camper van trims. The new Escapade update positions it to better compete with the California Beach, the lightest version of VW's iconic camper van, which added a kitchen option in in 2019 and a revised slide-out tailgate kitchen quite similar to Renault's design in 2024.

Unlike with the California Beach, there's no mention a Trafic Escapade pop-up sleeper roof, which means sleeping capacity is limited to two adults. While a disadvantage at camp, the lack of sleeper roof maintains the van's stock height and makes for a lighter, stealthier camper design ready to better serve as an everyday MPV. Adding to that advantage is the seven-seat layout that remains in place while camping; the Beach only offers five seats when specced as a full camper with kitchen or six when built as a two-sleeper MPV with pop-up sleeper roof, no kitchen.

By slimming the kitchen down to minimal size, Renault is able to offer a seven-seat MPV that moonlights as a camper van with proper kitchen Renault

Like the California lineup, the Escapade comes up empty in the toilet department, a shortcoming some RVers will be unwilling to overlook. But it does offer plenty of space to store a porta-john in the two-thirds or so of trunk area that remains empty next to the kitchen cube.

Renault plans to offer the Escapade in two separate trim levels and two lengths. The base powertrain will be a 150-hp Blue dCi engine with manual transmission, and the top-tier option will be a 170-hp Blue dCi with nine-speed automatic.

Renault debuted the updated Escapade at the Van Life Expo in Bordeaux, France over the weekend. It will announce pricing information closer to European-wide launch in early 2026.

Source: Renault