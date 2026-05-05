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Campervans

Adventure RV mastermind preps VW into "most ambitious camper van" yet

By C.C. Weiss
May 05, 2026
Adventure RV mastermind preps VW into "most ambitious camper van" yet
The production preview Ibex 4x4 camper van Sunlight revealed this week gains a striking "Glacier Blue" paint job
The production preview Ibex 4x4 camper van Sunlight revealed this week gains a striking "Glacier Blue" paint job
View 18 Images
The production preview Ibex 4x4 camper van Sunlight revealed this week gains a striking "Glacier Blue" paint job
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The production preview Ibex 4x4 camper van Sunlight revealed this week gains a striking "Glacier Blue" paint job
Sunlight tests the Ibex 4x4 somewhere in the frosty expanse of Iceland
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Sunlight tests the Ibex 4x4 somewhere in the frosty expanse of Iceland
Sunlight takes on the stunning Faroe Islands
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Sunlight takes on the stunning Faroe Islands
Out in the North Atlantic roughly between Scotland, Iceland and Norway, the Faroe Islands make a gorgeous and challenging place to test out a camper van
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Out in the North Atlantic roughly between Scotland, Iceland and Norway, the Faroe Islands make a gorgeous and challenging place to test out a camper van
Sunlight puts the Ibex 4x4 prototype to the test ahead of production launch later this year
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Sunlight puts the Ibex 4x4 prototype to the test ahead of production launch later this year
Testing the Ibex 4x4 in some icy waters
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Testing the Ibex 4x4 in some icy waters
The Ibex 4x4's special roof construction opens up over 6 feet of standing height inside and better integrates the Thule awning into the roofline
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The Ibex 4x4's special roof construction opens up over 6 feet of standing height inside and better integrates the Thule awning into the roofline
The Ibex 4x4 shows a side light strip that works in conjunction with the awning or without it
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The Ibex 4x4 shows a side light strip that works in conjunction with the awning or without it
Ibex 4x4 wet bathroom with foldaway sink for space optimization
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Ibex 4x4 wet bathroom with foldaway sink for space optimization
North/south drawer fridge for easy beverage access from inside or out
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North/south drawer fridge for easy beverage access from inside or out
A pass through from the tailgate load area below the bed can be opened via the divider door to accommodate long skis or boards
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A pass through from the tailgate load area below the bed can be opened via the divider door to accommodate long skis or boards
Inside the Sunlight Ibex 4x4
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Inside the Sunlight Ibex 4x4
The Ibex 4x4 is built on an all-wheel drive Volkswagen Crafter with 163 hp
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The Ibex 4x4 is built on an all-wheel drive Volkswagen Crafter with 163 hp
The original Ibex 4x4 concept van takes on the desert
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The original Ibex 4x4 concept van takes on the desert
The Ibex 4x4 flashes its auxiliary light bar
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The Ibex 4x4 flashes its auxiliary light bar
The Ibex will officially complete the trip from concept to production camper van later this year
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The Ibex will officially complete the trip from concept to production camper van later this year
Sunlight Ibex 4x4 production preview
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Sunlight Ibex 4x4 production preview
A two-part side screen keeps the pests out, lets the air in
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A two-part side screen keeps the pests out, lets the air in
View gallery - 18 images

German camper van and small motorhome builder Sunlight has made a name for itself as a go-to for capable adventure machines built to support formidable all-terrain excursions. With last year's Ibex 4x4 concept, it previewed how it would step things up to the next level. And now it's preparing to take the official step, readying the production Ibex for launch this summer. Inspired by prototype testing in rugged worldly destinations like Morocco and Iceland, the production camper van promises to meld a ruggedized Volkswagen Crafter 4x4 shell with a smart, homey interior built for extended living.

Back in 2019, Sunlight showed one of the most creative adventure camper studies we've ever seen in the 4x4 Adventure Van concept. What it lacked in naming creativity, it made up for in rather out-of-the-box features like an integrated wakeboarding winch, rooftop hammock and climbing wall grip roof access. Sure, those features wouldn't really fly in a production van, but they showed a commitment to free-roaming, thrill-seeking van life that's proceeded along through actual products like the Cliff 4x4 Adventure Edition and Vanlife.

The Ibex 4x4 flashes its auxiliary light bar
The Ibex 4x4 flashes its auxiliary light bar

Nowadays, the brand's socials are loaded with more photos of mountain bikes, ski goggles and foaming surf than camper vans or motorhomes.

The Ibex continues the journey, with Sunlight touting it as its most ambitious camper van to date. As a concept, it was dressed up with features like a raised air intake, large off-road tires and a specially prepared high roof with integrated LED light bar.

Sunlight takes on the stunning Faroe Islands
Sunlight takes on the stunning Faroe Islands

Sunlight has spent the interim putting those features – and the van at large – to the test in destinations like Iceland and the Faroe Islands, a journey brought to life by the Ibex 4x4's transition from a "Desert Sand" shaded concept to a "Glacier Blue" preproduction model. Sunlight also promises other evocative colors, including "Lava Black" and "Stormy Gray," but we find the light powdery blue the perfect splash of color in the oft-neutral world of RV life.

While the Ibex 4x4's bull bar, snorkel and slim front light bar continue to catch the eye immediately, it's the roof that's the functional centerpiece of the Ibex package. Crafted from fiberglass, it supplies 6.5 feet (198 cm) of interior height for comfortable standing and walking. Its recessed passenger side edge more neatly integrates the awning, keeping it from sticking way off the side of the van as is standard on many campers. An ultra-thin light bar integrated into the upper sliding door frame delivers camp light whether the awning is deployed or not.

The Ibex 4x4's special roof construction opens up over 6 feet of standing height inside and better integrates the Thule awning into the roofline
The Ibex 4x4's special roof construction opens up over 6 feet of standing height inside and better integrates the Thule awning into the roofline

The Ibex 4x4 floor plan features a standard rear bed and front dinette split by a rather square-cornered wet bath with space-saving foldaway sink. The transverse bed measures 54 x 79 in (136 x 200 cm). The kitchen houses a sink/dual-burner gas stove combo and a drawer-style fridge/freezer located at the end of the block for access from inside and out.

Inside the Sunlight Ibex 4x4
Inside the Sunlight Ibex 4x4

Sunlight plans to launch the Ibex 4x4 orders on August 1, just a couple weeks ahead of this year's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, where the camper van is bound to star. The camper will be built atop Volkswagen's 163-hp all-wheel-drive Crafter van.

Sunlight will announce pricing closer to launch, but from the looks of it, the Ibex will serve as a flagship atop a camper van lineup with current starting base prices ranging between €48,499 and €73,499 (approx. US$56,725 and $85,975), depending on which specific Fiat Ducato- or Ford Transit-based model one is looking at.

We'll bring back more details once they're available.

Source: Sunlight

View gallery - 18 images

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CampervansCampervanRVCampingOutdoors and CampingOff-road
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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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